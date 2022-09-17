Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / India in frame to join the MotoGP calendar with ex-F1 venue Next / Full details of MotoGP’s sprint race weekend format revealed
MotoGP / Aragon GP Practice report

MotoGP Aragon GP: Miller fastest in FP3 as crash leaves Marquez in Q1

Jack Miller led a Ducati 1-2 in a crash-strewn third practice for the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, as a tumble for Marc Marquez left him outside of the Q2 places.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Aragon GP: Miller fastest in FP3 as crash leaves Marquez in Q1

Marquez made his long-awaited grand prix weekend return on Friday after a 110-day absence while he recovered from a fourth major operation on his right arm.

Ending Friday eighth overall, Marquez admitted he was likely to “suffer” come the race with his physical condition and was yet to find his true limit as he hadn’t crashed.

Marquez made a box office front-end save going through the penultimate corner, reminiscent of his old self, just under 10 minutes into FP3.

But he would overstep the mark midway through the 45-minute session when he crashed at Turn 7. Able to re-join the session, Marquez could only manage 12th at the chequered flag.

The cooler conditions of Saturday morning at Aragon meant there were only a few changes on the combined timesheets and none significant.

VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi led the individual FP3 timesheet after 10 minutes with a 1m47.955s, which was only good enough for 14th overall.

By this point, only Bezzecchi, Gresini’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, RNF Racing’s Darryn Binder, the injured Suzuki rider Joan Mir and Honda’s Pol Espargaro had found lap time gains from their Friday bests – though all remained outside of the Q2 places in the top 10.

Mir – who was unsure after Friday his Aragon weekend would continue much longer as he struggled with the ankle he broke in Austria – made the first big improvement on the combined order with around 23 minutes to go.

The Suzuki rider moved up to ninth with a 1m47.763s, which put him fastest on the individual time sheet.

It wouldn’t be until the final 12 minutes when Jorge Martin’s time from Friday was finally bested by factory Ducati rider Jack Miller with a 1m46.992s.

Miller’s lap would be put under pressure by his team-mate Francesco Bagnaia at the death, but the Italian missed out in second by just 0.030 seconds.

A bevy of yellow flags for various crashes wreaked havoc for those setting their final flying laps to try and bag a place in Q2 for qualifying later today.

Several riders did manage to sneak through, however, with Bezzecchi and Gresini’s Enea Bastianini making late jumps to fourth and fifth.

Martin was fifth on the combined order ahead of the rapid KTM duo of Brad Binder – who crashed late on at Turn 2 - and Miguel Oliveira, who outpaced championship leader Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha in eighth.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The final Q2 spots went to LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami and Suzuki’s Alex Rins – who also had a late crash - but the late improvements for Bezzecchi and Bastianini came at the expense of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

The third-placed rider in the championship was expected to be strong at Aragon having taken some of Aprilia’s previous best results at the Spanish circuit in recent years.

But he will face Q1 having missed out on the top 10 by 0.049s ahead of Marquez, whose final lap was hampered by a mistake into Turn 1.

Neither Aprilia rider made it into Q2, with Maverick Vinales 17th having been unable to improve on his Friday best.

Pramac’s Johann Zarco will also join a volatile Q1 session later today after he was 15th at the end of FP3, with Mir dropping to 19th late on.

Crashes for RNF duo Darryn Binder and Cal Crutchlow left both in 21st and 23rd, with Honda’s Pol Espargaro sandwiched between.

Qualifying for the 2022 MotoGP Aragon GP will get underway at 2:10pm CEST.

Aragon GP - FP3 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'46.992  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'47.022 0.030
3 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'47.048 0.056
4 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'47.057 0.065
5 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'47.082 0.090
6 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'47.167 0.175
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'47.224 0.232
8 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'47.258 0.266
9 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'47.266 0.274
10 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'47.272 0.280
11 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'47.321 0.329
12 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'47.429 0.437
13 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'47.437 0.445
14 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'47.455 0.463
15 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'47.478 0.486
16 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'47.622 0.630
17 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'47.718 0.726
18 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'47.763 0.771
19 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'47.786 0.794
20 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'47.812 0.820
21 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1'47.953 0.961
22 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'47.981 0.989
23 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'48.203 1.211
24 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'48.642 1.650
View full results
shares
comments
India in frame to join the MotoGP calendar with ex-F1 venue
Previous article

India in frame to join the MotoGP calendar with ex-F1 venue
Next article

Full details of MotoGP’s sprint race weekend format revealed

Full details of MotoGP’s sprint race weekend format revealed
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia ‘won’t go crazy’ if battling Bastianini for Aragon MotoGP win Aragon GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia ‘won’t go crazy’ if battling Bastianini for Aragon MotoGP win

Crutchlow: MotoGP qualifying has become like Formula 1
MotoGP

Crutchlow: MotoGP qualifying has become like Formula 1

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Latest news

Bagnaia ‘won’t go crazy’ if battling Bastianini for Aragon MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia ‘won’t go crazy’ if battling Bastianini for Aragon MotoGP win

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says he ‘won’t go crazy’ if he is faced with a repeat of his Misano tussle with Enea Bastianini in Sunday’s MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.

Crutchlow: MotoGP qualifying has become like Formula 1
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: MotoGP qualifying has become like Formula 1

RNF Racing stand-in Cal Crutchlow believes MotoGP qualifying has become more like Formula 1 in how a rider has to manage a session.

Quartararo ‘will make contact if needed’ to salvage Aragon MotoGP result
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo ‘will make contact if needed’ to salvage Aragon MotoGP result

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo says a strong result in the Aragon Grand Prix will hinge on “aggressive overtakes”, saying that “if we need to make contact, we will”.

MotoGP Aragon GP: Bagnaia snatches pole, Marquez 13th for comeback race
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Bagnaia snatches pole, Marquez 13th for comeback race

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia snatched Aragon Grand Prix pole from team-mate Jack Miller as Marc Marquez failed to progress from Q1 in 13th ahead of his MotoGP race comeback.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.