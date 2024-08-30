All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Practice report
MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez fastest in opening practice, Bagnaia 21st

New sun-kissed MotorLand asphalt provided an idyllic stage for first practice at MotoGP’s Aragon GP, but looks are deceiving in what is likely to be an unrepresentative session

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Upd:
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, the undisputed master of exploiting low or mixed grip conditions, set the pace in free practice 1 for MotoGP’s Aragon GP on his Gresini Racing Ducati GP23.

Marquez’s five wins at the circuit make him the most successful rider in the 14 editions of the Grand Prix, and he earned the top spot by almost half a second over Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin.

But the Spaniard’s effort was more than two seconds away from the lap record set at the previous outing in Aragon in 2022 following resurfacing at the MotorLand Aragon circuit.

“The problem with Aragon was the grip, which was so low in the past… we need to see now,” cautioned Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Vinales on Thursday after a large contingent of the paddock had walked the 3.1-mile layout for a cursory view of the new surface.

“I expect the first practice to clean it and then get better every session. We don’t have much time…so we have to be very clear how we want to work.”

Martin was the first of the 2024-spec factory Ducatis as world champion Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini struggled. Both Italians ran off-line or off-track several times and Bagnaia’s P21 is his worst FP1 classification of the season, 1.9s away from future team-mate Marquez.

Bastianini completed the most laps with 20 and managed to squeeze into the top ten with ninth.

“The track situation is not good at the moment, the grip level is very low and they have no confidence to lean the bike,” Michelin Two Wheel Motorsport Manager Piero Taramasso said.

Aragon circuit

Aragon circuit

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“This is a problem: when the asphalt is new there is some oil coming up. It will take time to clean the track and put rubber down to maximise the grip.

“We’ll need to wait until this afternoon and good conditions to push to the limit.”

GASGAS Tech3’s Pedro Acosta was third fastest, 0.6s behind Marquez, and headed another KTM RC16 with Brad Binder on the factory machine indicating that the Austrian bikes look more formidable across the greasy tarmac than the Aprilias in the fight to be the best-non Ducati. The Italian brand’s prominent runner was Trackhouse Racing’s Miguel Oliveira in seventh.

Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46) was fifth quickest, despite nursing a weakened left shoulder after crashing on Friday at the previous Grand Prix in Spielberg and dislocating the limb.

Binder’s team-mate Jack Miller rode to eighth, enforcing the positive start to the day for the Pierer Mobility collective.

Pramac Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli completed the top 10 and was the last rider inside the one second bracket from Marquez.

Vinales toiled to 12th, but fared better then Aprilia team-mate Aleix Espargaro who was a distant 22nd and last, three seconds off the pace.

Leading spot in the ‘Japanese Cup’ went to factory Honda rider Joan Mir, less than a tenth faster than Yamaha’s Alex Rins, who is running a new aerodynamic configuration with the M1 after recent tests at Misano.

MotoGP Aragon GP - FP1 results:

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain M. Marquez Gresini Racing 93 Ducati 13

1'48.289

   168.814 346
2 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 18

+0.483

1'48.772

 0.483 168.065 341
3 Spain P. Acosta Tech 3 31 KTM 18

+0.613

1'48.902

 0.130 167.864 345
4 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 19

+0.663

1'48.952

 0.050 167.787 344
5 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 13

+0.665

1'48.954

 0.002 167.784 337
6 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 18

+0.755

1'49.044

 0.090 167.646 340
7 Portugal M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team 88 Aprilia 18

+0.797

1'49.086

 0.042 167.581 344
8 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 19

+0.826

1'49.115

 0.029 167.537 347
9 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 20

+0.931

1'49.220

 0.105 167.375 341
10 Italy F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing 21 Ducati 16

+0.972

1'49.261

 0.041 167.313 340
11 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 17

+1.082

1'49.371

 0.110 167.144 344
12 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 16

+1.160

1'49.449

 0.078 167.025 339
13 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 16

+1.276

1'49.565

 0.116 166.848 344
14 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 18

+1.359

1'49.648

 0.083 166.722 339
15 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 18

+1.366

1'49.655

 0.007 166.711 338
16 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 19

+1.380

1'49.669

 0.014 166.690 342
17 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 18

+1.477

1'49.766

 0.097 166.543 341
18 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 19

+1.722

1'50.011

 0.245 166.172 335
19 Italy L. Marini Repsol Honda Team 10 Honda 17

+1.756

1'50.045

 0.034 166.121 345
20 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 16

+1.844

1'50.133

 0.088 165.988 340
21 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 14

+1.927

1'50.216

 0.083 165.863 340
22 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 14

+3.174

1'51.463

 1.247 164.007 342
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Honda and Kalex founder end MotoGP chassis collaboration
Next article Hungary set to join 2025 MotoGP calendar, Portugal in doubt

Top Comments

Latest news

WEC COTA: Porsche on top in FP1

WEC COTA: Porsche on top in FP1

WEC WEC
COTA
WEC COTA: Porsche on top in FP1
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Italian GP
Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title

Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title

INDY IndyCar
Milwaukee Race 1
Power feels team orders needed to overcome Palou for IndyCar title
Toyota seeking WEC damage limitation at COTA

Toyota seeking WEC damage limitation at COTA

WEC WEC
COTA
Toyota seeking WEC damage limitation at COTA

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe