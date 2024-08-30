MotoGP Aragon GP: Marquez fastest in opening practice, Bagnaia 21st
New sun-kissed MotorLand asphalt provided an idyllic stage for first practice at MotoGP’s Aragon GP, but looks are deceiving in what is likely to be an unrepresentative session
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, the undisputed master of exploiting low or mixed grip conditions, set the pace in free practice 1 for MotoGP’s Aragon GP on his Gresini Racing Ducati GP23.
Marquez’s five wins at the circuit make him the most successful rider in the 14 editions of the Grand Prix, and he earned the top spot by almost half a second over Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin.
But the Spaniard’s effort was more than two seconds away from the lap record set at the previous outing in Aragon in 2022 following resurfacing at the MotorLand Aragon circuit.
“The problem with Aragon was the grip, which was so low in the past… we need to see now,” cautioned Aprilia Racing’s Maverick Vinales on Thursday after a large contingent of the paddock had walked the 3.1-mile layout for a cursory view of the new surface.
“I expect the first practice to clean it and then get better every session. We don’t have much time…so we have to be very clear how we want to work.”
Martin was the first of the 2024-spec factory Ducatis as world champion Pecco Bagnaia and Ducati team-mate Enea Bastianini struggled. Both Italians ran off-line or off-track several times and Bagnaia’s P21 is his worst FP1 classification of the season, 1.9s away from future team-mate Marquez.
Bastianini completed the most laps with 20 and managed to squeeze into the top ten with ninth.
“The track situation is not good at the moment, the grip level is very low and they have no confidence to lean the bike,” Michelin Two Wheel Motorsport Manager Piero Taramasso said.
Aragon circuit
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“This is a problem: when the asphalt is new there is some oil coming up. It will take time to clean the track and put rubber down to maximise the grip.
“We’ll need to wait until this afternoon and good conditions to push to the limit.”
GASGAS Tech3’s Pedro Acosta was third fastest, 0.6s behind Marquez, and headed another KTM RC16 with Brad Binder on the factory machine indicating that the Austrian bikes look more formidable across the greasy tarmac than the Aprilias in the fight to be the best-non Ducati. The Italian brand’s prominent runner was Trackhouse Racing’s Miguel Oliveira in seventh.
Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46) was fifth quickest, despite nursing a weakened left shoulder after crashing on Friday at the previous Grand Prix in Spielberg and dislocating the limb.
Binder’s team-mate Jack Miller rode to eighth, enforcing the positive start to the day for the Pierer Mobility collective.
Pramac Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli completed the top 10 and was the last rider inside the one second bracket from Marquez.
Vinales toiled to 12th, but fared better then Aprilia team-mate Aleix Espargaro who was a distant 22nd and last, three seconds off the pace.
Leading spot in the ‘Japanese Cup’ went to factory Honda rider Joan Mir, less than a tenth faster than Yamaha’s Alex Rins, who is running a new aerodynamic configuration with the M1 after recent tests at Misano.
MotoGP Aragon GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|M. Marquez Gresini Racing
|93
|Ducati
|13
|
1'48.289
|168.814
|346
|2
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|18
|
+0.483
1'48.772
|0.483
|168.065
|341
|3
|P. Acosta Tech 3
|31
|KTM
|18
|
+0.613
1'48.902
|0.130
|167.864
|345
|4
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|19
|
+0.663
1'48.952
|0.050
|167.787
|344
|5
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|13
|
+0.665
1'48.954
|0.002
|167.784
|337
|6
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|18
|
+0.755
1'49.044
|0.090
|167.646
|340
|7
|M. Oliveira Trackhouse Racing Team
|88
|Aprilia
|18
|
+0.797
1'49.086
|0.042
|167.581
|344
|8
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|19
|
+0.826
1'49.115
|0.029
|167.537
|347
|9
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|20
|
+0.931
1'49.220
|0.105
|167.375
|341
|10
|F. Morbidelli Pramac Racing
|21
|Ducati
|16
|
+0.972
1'49.261
|0.041
|167.313
|340
|11
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|17
|
+1.082
1'49.371
|0.110
|167.144
|344
|12
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|16
|
+1.160
1'49.449
|0.078
|167.025
|339
|13
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|16
|
+1.276
1'49.565
|0.116
|166.848
|344
|14
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|18
|
+1.359
1'49.648
|0.083
|166.722
|339
|15
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|18
|
+1.366
1'49.655
|0.007
|166.711
|338
|16
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|19
|
+1.380
1'49.669
|0.014
|166.690
|342
|17
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|18
|
+1.477
1'49.766
|0.097
|166.543
|341
|18
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|19
|
+1.722
1'50.011
|0.245
|166.172
|335
|19
|L. Marini Repsol Honda Team
|10
|Honda
|17
|
+1.756
1'50.045
|0.034
|166.121
|345
|20
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|16
|
+1.844
1'50.133
|0.088
|165.988
|340
|21
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|14
|
+1.927
1'50.216
|0.083
|165.863
|340
|22
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|14
|
+3.174
1'51.463
|1.247
|164.007
|342
