Practice report
MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon GP: Marc Marquez beats Aprilias to top FP2 times

Marc Marquez ended Friday practice at the Aragon Grand Prix at the top of the times

Adam Wheeler
Adam Wheeler
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez took the first step towards ending a 1000-day MotoGP dry spell by rushing to first place in Practice for the Gran Premio GoPro de Aragon and shaved over two tenths of a second from the all-time lap record at MotorLand Aragon.
 
The slick condition of the new asphalt improved for Practice and in the wake of fresh milestones for both Moto3 and Moto2 in their respective sessions on Friday. The surface was warmer and laden with more Pirelli rubber and the MotoGP field marked the difference compared to tentative times set in the morning.
 
Marquez led the pack for most of the chrono and set his MotorLand landmark on his 23rd lap of 24. The Catalan has not won a Grand Prix since the 2021 season in Misano and will now head directly into Q2 optimistic of his first Pole Position since the opening fixture of 2023 in Portugal.
 
Aleix Espargaro took the factory Aprilia from the bottom of the classification in FP1 to 2nd place with an effort only four hundredths from world champion Pecco Bagnaia’s 2022 record. He fronted teammate Maverick Viñales who was fastest in every single sector apart from the long, looping lefthanded Turn 16, where Marquez had the upper hand on the GP23.

Jorge Martin was the first Ducati GP24 racer in 4th ahead of Alex Marquez who benefited from his brother’s slipstream. Bagnaia improved to 6th (while Ducati teammate Enea Bastianini had his final flying lap scrubbed due to a crash by KTM’s Jack Miller at Turn 16 which drew out the yellow flags).

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images


 
Franco Morbidelli secured P7 ahead of a surprising speed by LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco; the Frenchman slotted the maligned HRC motorcycle into 8th for the first direct entry to Saturday’s Q2 for the Japanese firm this year. Trackhouse Racing Aprilia duo Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira filled the other automatic Q2 spots respectively.
 
Fabio Quartararo crashed into the fast approach to Turn 6 and was mired down in 20th. Augusto Fernandez, close to confirming his role as a Yamaha test rider for 2024, fell on the final corner, Turn 16.
 
Q1 gets underway at 10.50 local times CET (09.50 GMT) and Q2 at 11.15 CET.

MotoGP Aragon GP - FP2 results:

Results to follow...

Adam Wheeler
