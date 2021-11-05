Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Espargaro: Honda MotoGP bike now 'safer' to ride Next / MotoGP Algarve: Bagnaia beats Quartararo by 0.001s in FP3
MotoGP / Algarve GP News

MotoGP Algarve Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

New MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo topped Friday practice at the MotoGP Algarve Grand Prix. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

MotoGP Algarve Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The factory Yamaha rider celebrated clinching the 2021 riders’ world title by topping both Friday practice sessions at Portimao – a circuit he won at back in April – edging Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia by 0.132s at the end of FP2.

Jack Miller on the sister factory Ducati claimed third place in both Friday practice sessions, with Suzuki’s Joan Mir in fourth place at the end of the second session.

Pol Espargaro led the factory Honda charge in fifth place with regular team-mate Marc Marquez missing the Algarve GP after suffering concussion in a training accident last weekend.

Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco slotted into sixth place in FP2 ahead of Alex Marquez on the LCR Honda and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) and Alex Rins (Suzuki) rounded out the top 10 and provisional automatic Q2 spots.

What time does qualifying start for the Algarve MotoGP?

Qualifying for the Algarve MotoGP is set to start at 2:10pm GMT (2:10pm local time), using the regular Q1 and Q2 sessions format. Qualifying takes place directly after the 30-minute FP4 session which is set to start at 1:30pm GMT (1:30pm local time).

Track action

Track action

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The fastest 10 MotoGP riders on the FP1-2-3 combined timesheet automatically head into Q2, with the rest of the riders entering Q1 of qualifying. The two riders who are fastest in the 15-minute Q1 session will progress into Q2 to compete with the top 10 from practice. Q2, which also lasts 15 minutes, decides who gets pole position and the qualifying order for the front four rows of the grid.

Date: Saturday 6th November 2021
Start time: 2:10pm GMT (2:10pm local time)

How can I watch Algarve MotoGP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every MotoGP practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on BT Sport.

Algarve MotoGP qualifying will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, with the programme starting at 12pm GMT to also cover qualifying for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2
Start time: 12:00pm GMT

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Why is it called the Algarve GP?

With races not allowed to be given the same race names in the same MotoGP world championship season, Portimao’s second race of the season has been called the Algarve GP, named after the region of Portugal the circuit is located in.

It takes inspiration from the other double-headers MotoGP put on both in 2020 and this year as part of the reshuffled calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this season Qatar hosted the first-ever Doha GP as the second leg of its back-to-back races, while the Red Bull Ring hosted the Styrian GP as its second part of its double-header and Misano hosted the Emilia Romagna GP as its second race of the year.

Portimao hosted the Portuguese GP earlier this season in April.

Why is MotoGP holding two races at Portimao?

As part of the COVID-19-hit campaign the 2021 MotoGP calendar has been tweaked due to various travel restrictions in place across the world. The Finnish, Japanese, Thai, Australian, Malaysian and Argentina MotoGP rounds have all been cancelled for 2021.

In order to bulk out the calendar, Losail, the Red Bull Ring, Misano and Portimao will all host two races this season.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Portimao?

Dry and sunny weather conditions are forecast for qualifying at Portimao on Saturday afternoon, with a very small chance of rain and highs of 19 degrees Celsius - three degrees warmer than qualifying for the Emilia Romagna GP last time out.

Algarve GP free practice 2 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'39.390  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'39.522 0.132
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'39.611 0.221
4 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'39.680 0.290
5 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'39.792 0.402
6 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'39.889 0.499
7 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'40.042 0.652
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'40.069 0.679
9 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'40.122 0.732
10 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'40.176 0.786
11 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'40.179 0.789
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'40.225 0.835
13 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'40.231 0.841
14 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'40.284 0.894
15 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'40.323 0.933
16 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'40.467 1.077
17 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'40.498 1.108
18 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'40.700 1.310
19 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'40.935 1.545
20 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'41.097 1.707
21 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'41.174 1.784
22 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'41.214 1.824
View full results

Algarve GP free practice 1 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'40.192  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'40.237 0.045
3 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'40.323 0.131
4 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'40.551 0.359
5 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'40.689 0.497
6 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'40.785 0.593
7 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'40.795 0.603
8 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'40.853 0.661
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'40.887 0.695
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'40.889 0.697
11 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'40.948 0.756
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'40.995 0.803
13 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'41.084 0.892
14 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'41.199 1.007
15 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'41.215 1.023
16 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'41.296 1.104
17 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'41.348 1.156
18 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'41.375 1.183
19 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'41.392 1.200
20 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'41.556 1.364
21 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'41.654 1.462
22 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'42.080 1.888
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Espargaro: Honda MotoGP bike now 'safer' to ride
Previous article

Espargaro: Honda MotoGP bike now 'safer' to ride
Next article

MotoGP Algarve: Bagnaia beats Quartararo by 0.001s in FP3

MotoGP Algarve: Bagnaia beats Quartararo by 0.001s in FP3
Load comments

Latest news

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

KTM confirms 2022 Dakar Rally debut for Petrucci
Dakar Dakar

KTM confirms 2022 Dakar Rally debut for Petrucci

Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”
MotoGP MotoGP

Joan Mir’s year without MotoGP win “difficult to digest”

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez’s Algarve MotoGP result “important” after “shit” season

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Plus

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Plus

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Plus

The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.