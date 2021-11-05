MotoGP Algarve Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The factory Yamaha rider celebrated clinching the 2021 riders’ world title by topping both Friday practice sessions at Portimao – a circuit he won at back in April – edging Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia by 0.132s at the end of FP2.

Jack Miller on the sister factory Ducati claimed third place in both Friday practice sessions, with Suzuki’s Joan Mir in fourth place at the end of the second session.

Pol Espargaro led the factory Honda charge in fifth place with regular team-mate Marc Marquez missing the Algarve GP after suffering concussion in a training accident last weekend.

Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco slotted into sixth place in FP2 ahead of Alex Marquez on the LCR Honda and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) and Alex Rins (Suzuki) rounded out the top 10 and provisional automatic Q2 spots.

What time does qualifying start for the Algarve MotoGP?

Qualifying for the Algarve MotoGP is set to start at 2:10pm GMT (2:10pm local time), using the regular Q1 and Q2 sessions format. Qualifying takes place directly after the 30-minute FP4 session which is set to start at 1:30pm GMT (1:30pm local time).

Track action Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The fastest 10 MotoGP riders on the FP1-2-3 combined timesheet automatically head into Q2, with the rest of the riders entering Q1 of qualifying. The two riders who are fastest in the 15-minute Q1 session will progress into Q2 to compete with the top 10 from practice. Q2, which also lasts 15 minutes, decides who gets pole position and the qualifying order for the front four rows of the grid.

Date: Saturday 6th November 2021

Start time: 2:10pm GMT (2:10pm local time)

How can I watch Algarve MotoGP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every MotoGP practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on BT Sport.

Algarve MotoGP qualifying will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, with the programme starting at 12pm GMT to also cover qualifying for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Start time: 12:00pm GMT

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Why is it called the Algarve GP?

With races not allowed to be given the same race names in the same MotoGP world championship season, Portimao’s second race of the season has been called the Algarve GP, named after the region of Portugal the circuit is located in.

It takes inspiration from the other double-headers MotoGP put on both in 2020 and this year as part of the reshuffled calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this season Qatar hosted the first-ever Doha GP as the second leg of its back-to-back races, while the Red Bull Ring hosted the Styrian GP as its second part of its double-header and Misano hosted the Emilia Romagna GP as its second race of the year.

Portimao hosted the Portuguese GP earlier this season in April.

Why is MotoGP holding two races at Portimao?

As part of the COVID-19-hit campaign the 2021 MotoGP calendar has been tweaked due to various travel restrictions in place across the world. The Finnish, Japanese, Thai, Australian, Malaysian and Argentina MotoGP rounds have all been cancelled for 2021.

In order to bulk out the calendar, Losail, the Red Bull Ring, Misano and Portimao will all host two races this season.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Portimao?

Dry and sunny weather conditions are forecast for qualifying at Portimao on Saturday afternoon, with a very small chance of rain and highs of 19 degrees Celsius - three degrees warmer than qualifying for the Emilia Romagna GP last time out.

Algarve GP free practice 2 results

Algarve GP free practice 1 results