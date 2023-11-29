Subscribe
MotoGP Valencia November Testing
News

Mir: Valencia first time Honda 'brought something that worked' to MotoGP test

Joan Mir says the Valencia post-season MotoGP test was the first time the factory Honda team “has brought something to a test that has worked” since he joined from Suzuki.

Megan White
Author Megan White
Co-author German Garcia Casanova
Updated
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

The 2020 world champion said Honda “needed a bit more help” after September’s Misano test, at which Marc Marquez admitted the team was “still far” from where it needed to be.

But speaking after Tuesday’s test, Mir was visibly pleased with the progress made, and said the bike “seems to be working better.”

He also revealed it was the "first time I have been able to feel a difference since I arrived" for the 2023 season as Suzuki bowed out of MotoGP.

Mir remarked: "I'm quite happy, it's the first time in a test that they really brought something that worked.

"I felt pretty good all day, it was a challenge, on Friday after the crash I thought I wasn't going to be able to do the test.

"It was hard to improve a little bit every day and it was difficult to get the feeling after not riding during the weekend.

"But I quickly got into the lap times and this bike seems to be working better. We had a very good rhythm in all the rides we did, every time we went out it improved.

"We tried a lot of things and we didn't have time to put the soft tyres on to attack the time, but I'm very happy. The potential is different."

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

The test marked Honda’s first without Marquez since 2012, as he departed for Gresini Ducati for the 2024 season.

Mir was joined by Luca Marini, who has swapped VR46 for Honda, while his seat at Valentino Rossi’s team was filled by Qatar Grand Prix winner Fabio Di Giannantonio.

The competitiveness of the RC213V has worsened over the last two seasons, with the team’s struggles a key factor in Marquez’s departure.

The factory Honda team’s most recent grand prix podium was at Motegi earlier this year, while its last win came in Emilia Romagna in 2021.

Read Also:

Mir said the new bike’s weight reduction has helped its handling, but said the engine is "not fantastic" and is a key area to improve ahead of February’s Sepang pre-season test.

"It is longer and also weighs less, that's the reality. It's a first step to have a competitive bike, it's still missing but it's a good step, the times were different," the Spaniard explained.

"The track was not very good, in the afternoon there was a moment when there was no wind but just then we were in the box, that's what was missing, to have the track in good conditions for a while and to be able to do laps.

"In the end there were 15 minutes to go, but we didn't need to gamble. I'm happy today.

"The engine is not fantastic, it's not the best they brought, it's one of the things they need to improve for the Sepang test, but I'm happy overall."

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

He added: "The grip is better, we suffered a lot there and that's a clear improvement. Then also the handling of the bike, it's much easier because it weighs less.

"It has become an easier bike to ride. The character of the engine is a little bit the same and that we have to keep working on.

"When you are already in the times and you see that you only need to improve one or two tenths you are already starting from another point and that makes me very happy."

After the disappointing Misano test, Mir was pleased with Honda's ability to react, and believes it is "just a matter of time" before things improved further.

"It's clear that these people know how to make bikes, I think it's just a matter of time before they bring something that really works and from there to improve," he said.

"The bike I rode today is a good starting point to do good things next year, we need to take another step but seeing what I saw today I'm sure they will."

shares
comments
Previous article The factors that show Marquez’s Ducati MotoGP debut was a genuine success
Megan White
More
Megan White
Crawford joins DAMS for 2024 F2 season after Red Bull split

Crawford joins DAMS for 2024 F2 season after Red Bull split

FIA F2
Abu Dhabi

Crawford joins DAMS for 2024 F2 season after Red Bull split Crawford joins DAMS for 2024 F2 season after Red Bull split

"Big mistake" to hold MotoGP Valencia GP at 3pm, says Espargaro

"Big mistake" to hold MotoGP Valencia GP at 3pm, says Espargaro

MotoGP
Valencia GP

"Big mistake" to hold MotoGP Valencia GP at 3pm, says Espargaro "Big mistake" to hold MotoGP Valencia GP at 3pm, says Espargaro

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Joan Mir
More
Joan Mir
Mir “can’t afford” another MotoGP season with Honda like 2023

Mir “can’t afford” another MotoGP season with Honda like 2023

MotoGP
Thailand GP

Mir “can’t afford” another MotoGP season with Honda like 2023 Mir “can’t afford” another MotoGP season with Honda like 2023

Honda riders outline needs from crucial Misano MotoGP test

Honda riders outline needs from crucial Misano MotoGP test

MotoGP
Misano September Testing

Honda riders outline needs from crucial Misano MotoGP test Honda riders outline needs from crucial Misano MotoGP test

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Repsol Honda Team
More
Repsol Honda Team
Marquez: Sprint podium "best way to say thanks" on Honda MotoGP departure

Marquez: Sprint podium "best way to say thanks" on Honda MotoGP departure

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Marquez: Sprint podium "best way to say thanks" on Honda MotoGP departure Marquez: Sprint podium "best way to say thanks" on Honda MotoGP departure

Ex-Suzuki MotoGP boss Brivio linked to Honda team boss role

Ex-Suzuki MotoGP boss Brivio linked to Honda team boss role

MotoGP
Valencia GP

Ex-Suzuki MotoGP boss Brivio linked to Honda team boss role Ex-Suzuki MotoGP boss Brivio linked to Honda team boss role

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Latest news

GT Winter Series enters fourth season with high-profile teams

GT Winter Series enters fourth season with high-profile teams

GT GT

GT Winter Series enters fourth season with high-profile teams GT Winter Series enters fourth season with high-profile teams

AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car

AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car

F1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car AlphaTauri to address side-effects of low-speed prowess with 2024 F1 car

Pre-'66 tin-tops to make guest appearance on BTCC bill in 2024

Pre-'66 tin-tops to make guest appearance on BTCC bill in 2024

NTNL National

Pre-'66 tin-tops to make guest appearance on BTCC bill in 2024 Pre-'66 tin-tops to make guest appearance on BTCC bill in 2024

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

F1 Formula 1

Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected Piastri: F1 2023 a bigger rollercoaster than expected

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe