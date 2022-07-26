Miller: No such thing as a ‘Ducati track’ anymore in MotoGP

In years gone by, the Ducati typically struggled at venues where a bike with agility was needed owing to the Desmosedici’s understeer problems.

And while tracks where horsepower is a key characteristic continues to play favourably into the hands of Ducati, it no longer struggles at twisty circuits.

In 2022 so far, Ducati has taken wins at former weak venues like Assen, Jerez and the Circuit of the Americas, as well as taking victory at a happy hunting ground in Mugello.

With the Ducati seen as one of the best all-round packages now in MotoGP, Miller believes it no longer has to approach races with the mindset that the coming track is not favoured to the bike.

“I think the Ducati track thing is a thing of the past,” he said.

“Historically speaking, Mugello and Barcelona have been two of my dud tracks, not my best ones.

“Sachsenring has always been one of my favourite tracks, and Assen also used to be one of my favourite tracks.

“Sachsenring it was very similar; in the past we suffered a lot there, but it seems this year the tracks that you as a rider really get on with well, you can always put in that little bit extra.

“And I felt at Sachsenring [where I was third] I was able to do that.”

Jack Miller, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati holds a healthy lead in the MotoGP constructors’ championship standings, the Italian marque 74 points clear of Yamaha.

But an inconsistent first half of the year has left its leading factory rider Francesco Bagnaia 66 points adrift of reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo in fourth, while Ducati’s top rider in the standings is third-placed Johann Zarco – who is 58 points down.

In the coming weeks, Ducati is expected to make its final decision on who will replace KTM-bound Jack Miller at its factory squad.

Both Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini have signed new Ducati contracts, with one set to be promoted to the factory squad and the other getting a works seat at Pramac.

Zarco will remain at Pramac next year, with outgoing LCR Honda rider Alex Marquez joining Fabio Di Giannantonio at Gresini next year – though both will have year-old machinery.