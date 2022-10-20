Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Martin: Losing Australia MotoGP win by 0.8s is "killing me" Next / Quartararo has "nothing to lose" in face of MotoGP title defeat
MotoGP / Malaysian GP News

Miller: My main goal is not helping Bagnaia to 2022 MotoGP title in Malaysia

Jack Miller says his main goal at the Malaysian Grand Prix is not to help Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia to the MotoGP title, but will assist if needed.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Miller: My main goal is not helping Bagnaia to 2022 MotoGP title in Malaysia

This weekend’s penultimate round of the 2022 season marks Bagnaia’s first match point in the title race, as he comes to Sepang with a 14-point lead over Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia only needs to outscore Quartararo by 11 points to wrap up the championship this weekend, with the Ducati rider needing to finish fifth if Quartararo doesn’t score.

In recent rounds it has come to light that Ducati has issued all of its riders instructions in how to battle Bagnaia, with caution being urged especially for positions that aren’t podiums.

Miller says he is willing to help if called upon, but is fully focused on finishing third in the championship this year having been ruled out of mathematical title contention last weekend in Australia.

“My main goal is still for myself,” Miller, who is 27 points off of third place, said on Thursday at Sepang.

“Personally, that third place in the championship is still achievable. Again, it’s another long shot, but those other boys haven’t been having the greatest of runs of recently, so I’ve got a good chance of pulling back some points if that continues on.

“I think my main goal is just to try to gain the maximum amount of points I can do.

“If Pecco needs help or whatever, don’t get me wrong, I’m there. But like I said, at the end of the day this is an individual sport and I will try to get the best I can do.

“The difference between third and fourth in the championship is quite a considerable amount of money. It’s from third. I got fourth last year and I got fuck all for it.”

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miller concedes Bagnaia’s lead in the championship makes his own quest for third easier, but stresses he won’t do anything silly should he encounter his team-mate on track in Sunday’s Malaysian GP.

“For sure, he’s got some points there now,” Miller added. “It was a little bit calmer at Phillip Island with them being so close, virtually equal on points.

“I think this weekend will be a bit different, I can focus more on my own race.

“Whether it’s for a championship or 15th or 16th, the last person you want to T-bone is your team-mate. So you do ride with care around them – at least I do.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Martin: Losing Australia MotoGP win by 0.8s is "killing me"
Previous article

Martin: Losing Australia MotoGP win by 0.8s is "killing me"
Next article

Quartararo has "nothing to lose" in face of MotoGP title defeat

Quartararo has "nothing to lose" in face of MotoGP title defeat
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
How Francesco Bagnaia can win the 2022 MotoGP title at the Malaysian GP Malaysian GP
MotoGP

How Francesco Bagnaia can win the 2022 MotoGP title at the Malaysian GP

Marquez: Quartararo's Yamaha 'only good for practice' in MotoGP title race Malaysian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Quartararo's Yamaha 'only good for practice' in MotoGP title race

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Australian GP Plus
MotoGP

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 ‘might as well not have a cost cap’ if breaches get slap on the wrist

Lewis Hamilton believes Formula 1 “might as well not have a cost cap” if breaches result in a slap on the wrist as all teams will exceed it.

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull in discussions with FIA over cost cap Accepted Breach Agreement

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team is in negotiation with the FIA over an Accepted Breach Agreement in relation to its alleged breach of the 2021 cost cap.

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

First look: Mercedes to debut new F1 front wing at US Grand Prix

Mercedes is expected to reveal the last of its big update packages at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, and we’ve already caught sight of a major aspect as the team prepares the car for action.

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo ‘needs to score’ to keep P6 after early mileage losses bite

Valtteri Bottas says Alfa Romeo “need to score” to fend off Aston Martin for sixth in the Formula 1 constructors’ championship, pinning its recent reliability setbacks on winter mileage losses.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Plus

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.