Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Yamaha must improve MotoGP grip uncertainty – Quartararo Next / Dovizioso has “no regret” turning down Aprilia MotoGP offer
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Miller "left in the dark" by Ducati over his MotoGP future

Jack Miller says he is “getting left in the dark” by Ducati over his MotoGP future beyond the 2022 season, which “hurts”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Miller "left in the dark" by Ducati over his MotoGP future

The three-time race winner has been a stable of Ducati’s line-up since he joined Pramac in 2018, with the Australian earning a step up to the factory squad last year.

He finished fourth in the points having scored two wins in 2021, albeit 61 points adrift of runner-up team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

Miller’s future with Ducati has been under question all year so far, with it thought both Pramac’s Jorge Martin and Gresini’s Enea Bastianini in the frame to join Bagnaia in 2023 – who signed a new two-year deal ahead of the 2022 season.

Speaking exclusively to Autosport on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas, Miller says there have been no discussions with Ducati over his future.

“Nope. No discussions. What am I to do? Just do the best I can, I mean I can’t change it,” he said.

“As I said, I’ve been in this position time after time after time – it doesn’t make any difference fretting about it or stressing about it.

“So, the only thing I can do is try to do the best I can on track and that’s it.

“But [there’s been] no word from them, which also hurts because you’re getting left in the dark quite a lot. But what are you going to do about it?”

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked if constantly going year to year with an uncertain future was frustrating, Miller added: “For sure, but I mean sometimes you have to start doubting it and understanding why it keeps happening and whatever.

“But I’ve got no control over that. All I can do is what I can and if things don’t work out, then whatever. But I’d like to make things work out.

“But if they don’t then they don’t, there’s nothing I can do about it, nothing I can change and I just have to try to plug away and hopefully stick about here a bit longer.”

Miller says he still feels loved by Ducati, which has only added to the stress of his lack of information on his future – while suggesting there are “political” factors behind his renewal.

“I do feel it and there is a great atmosphere, and I do love being here,” he insisted.

“That’s why it stresses you when you don’t think you can stay. But I understand it’s a big, big, big decision this seat and there’s a lot of politics that go on behind it.

“And I know that these guys would love to settle me down and take things easier.

“But it’s not all up to them. It is what it is, it’s a very political job. It’s a shit part of motorbike racing but it is part of it. You need these sort of things to make the wheels sort of turn.

“I don’t feel like I’m a liability and I try to do the stuff that I can do, and everything I do is for the team – always.”

Read Also:

Miller did reveal he had been approached by other teams and says there is “no issue about getting a job” in MotoGP for 2023.

When asked if he had spoken to other teams, Miller said: “Of course. I’m not a piece of fucking sliced ham, there are other interests out there and I know I will be able to get a job somewhere in this paddock.

“I’m not stressed about that whatsoever. Even when I have been left in the lurch in the past, but I have stuck to my word with Ducati going back to when I was a Pramac rider and they were going to sign [Jorge] Lorenzo back again [for 2020] and I was sort of out of a job at that point.

“I know there are a lot of people in this paddock that will have me.

“I know a lot of people have my back and it’s not an issue about getting a job, that’s for certain. But my main focus is to try and be here.”

shares
comments
Yamaha must improve MotoGP grip uncertainty – Quartararo
Previous article

Yamaha must improve MotoGP grip uncertainty – Quartararo
Next article

Dovizioso has “no regret” turning down Aprilia MotoGP offer

Dovizioso has “no regret” turning down Aprilia MotoGP offer
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP Americas GP: Martin snatches COTA pole as Quartararo crashes Americas GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin snatches COTA pole as Quartararo crashes

MotoGP Americas GP: Quartararo tops crash-strewn FP3 from Bastianini Americas GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Americas GP: Quartararo tops crash-strewn FP3 from Bastianini

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Argentinian GP Plus
MotoGP

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Latest news

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Qualifying results and starting grid
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Americas GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin snatches COTA pole as Quartararo crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas GP: Martin snatches COTA pole as Quartararo crashes

MotoGP Americas GP: Quartararo tops crash-strewn FP3 from Bastianini
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas GP: Quartararo tops crash-strewn FP3 from Bastianini

MotoGP riders say COTA “safer” now after resurfacing, but doubts remain
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders say COTA “safer” now after resurfacing, but doubts remain

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king Plus

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's king

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesia MotoGP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021. While the crash appears to have been related to the rear grip problems Honda suffered throughout the Indonesian GP weekend due to Michelin's switch to an old tyre construction to better cope with extreme heat, it was also indicative of a nature that is beginning to take its toll on the six-time MotoGP world champion

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Plus

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Plus

Why MotoGP's 'possum' isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.