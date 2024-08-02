All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP British GP

Martin gets new Ducati part to overcome recurrent crashes in MotoGP

Martin pins hopes on a ‘new’ part to cut down on crashes and renew his title bid

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Pramac rider Jorge Martin is running a new part that is standard across all other Ducati MotoGP bikes with the hope that it will allow him to cut down on crashes in the second part of the season.

Martin revealed that he had been racing with a slightly different component on his Desmosedici compared to other Ducati riders over the last few years, which makes the front end more vulnerable during cornering.

Having identified its role in three notable falls during the opening leg of the campaign, including his penultimate lap shunt at Sachsenring that handed the championship lead to title rival Francesco Bagnaia, Martin has now abandoned his approach and opted for the same solution as other members of the Ducati contingent.

"There is a part to test, because we think that's what was causing the crashes," he explained. "There was a part on the bike which for the last two seasons I had a different one compared to the rest of the Ducatis.

"So, we went back to the standard [part] a little bit. I had doubts if it would go fast, and in the end, I felt even better. Obviously, it has some negative points, but I felt very good. That's what I've proved."

While Martin refused to reveal exactly what he was testing at Silverstone on Friday, he did reveal it had something to do with braking on the GP24.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"It's on braking," he said. "Today it wasn't my strongest point, the braking. I felt really good in sector three, all those fast changes of directions, I really love them. But we need to keep working [on braking]."

Explaining the impact it has on his riding, the 26-year-old added: "It seems like it is pushing a bit less the front tyre. it seems it is pushing a bit less and I can slide a bit going into the corner."

The new part, however, comes with its downsides, with the Spaniard revealing that it compromised the stability of the bike.

"I lose a bit of stability but I think it was the first day with it so we can control it," he said. "For the moment it is a bit on the limit but I can control it so now isn't [the time] to go the other way."

Martin set the pace in Friday practice for Pramac, leading Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro by 0.045s after setting a best time of 1m57.911s late in the one-hour afternoon session.

Additional reporting by German Garcia Casanova and Ruben Carballo

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP British GP: Martin heads Espargaro, Bagnaia in second practice
Next article Marquez "very far" from front after "feeling lost" in British GP practice

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash

Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash

MotoGP
British GP
Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash
Marquez "very far" from front after "feeling lost" in British GP practice

Marquez "very far" from front after "feeling lost" in British GP practice

MotoGP
British GP
Marquez "very far" from front after "feeling lost" in British GP practice
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Jorge Martin
More from
Jorge Martin
Martin and Pramac "more alone" than before amid impending Ducati MotoGP split

Martin and Pramac "more alone" than before amid impending Ducati MotoGP split

MotoGP
Martin and Pramac "more alone" than before amid impending Ducati MotoGP split
Martin doesn't know if 2024 MotoGP crashes due to riding style or mindset

Martin doesn't know if 2024 MotoGP crashes due to riding style or mindset

MotoGP
German GP
Martin doesn't know if 2024 MotoGP crashes due to riding style or mindset
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
French GP
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

Brazil expresses interest in hosting NASCAR Clash in 2026

Brazil expresses interest in hosting NASCAR Clash in 2026

NAS NASCAR Cup
Brazil expresses interest in hosting NASCAR Clash in 2026
Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash

Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Rins forced out of remainder of British GP after practice crash
Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland

Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
Rising star Pajari stunned by stage win on WRC debut in Finland
Marquez "very far" from front after "feeling lost" in British GP practice

Marquez "very far" from front after "feeling lost" in British GP practice

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Marquez "very far" from front after "feeling lost" in British GP practice

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe