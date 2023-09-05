Marquez’s MotoGP Catalan GP a “drive to survive” on Honda
Marc Marquez has said his ride to 13th in the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix was a “drive to survive” as he was “over the limit of the bike”.
The Honda rider took a bold gamble on the soft rear tyre for last Sunday’s grand prix at Barcelona and ended up as top HRC runner in 13th.
Marquez notes he tried to push in the early stages to see if he could keep pace with the group ahead of him battling for sixth headed by his brother Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati.
But he saw “immediately I was over the limits” and elected to simply “survive” the race.
Insight: The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break
“Tried to survive. Drive to survive,” Marquez commented on his grand prix.
“I mean, it was a race that I started and immediately I was trying to manage the tyres front and rear.
“So, I tried check the feeling, manage the tyres and saw many riders overtook me.
“Then I decided to push for two, three, four, five laps, behind that second group that was my brother, [Fabio] Quartararo, [Jack] Miller.
“But immediately I saw I was over the limits, over the limit of the bike and then I started to destroy the front tyre too much. So, I decided to just finish the race and get back to my box.”
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marquez showed flashes of pace at Barcelona, qualifying 12th having come through Q1 and battled inside the top seven in the sprint before fading to 11th – though still remaining the top Japanese bike rider.
Asked if he felt he was in a separate championship battle to be the best rider on a Japanese bike, Marquez added: “For me it’s not important. Just today the global picture for me was I finished 21 seconds behind the top guy and this [closing that down] is my target for the future, and we are every far.
“Yesterday [Saturday] I was able to more or less do a good sprint race and good qualy.
“Today [Sunday] was time for [Fabio] Quartararo to do a great race [on the Yamaha].
“But in our garage we suffered too much. You can save [a result] in a single lap, in a 10-lap race, more or less.
“But for a long race distance, if you don’t have the pace you don’t have the pace.”
The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break
Honda rider Takahashi to fill in for injured Rins at Misano
The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break
The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break
Marquez: MotoGP “going in the opposite way” to F1 with aero war
Marquez: MotoGP “going in the opposite way” to F1 with aero war Marquez: MotoGP “going in the opposite way” to F1 with aero war
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Latest news
Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut
Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut
Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation
Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation
F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers
F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers F1's current cars getting as hard to follow as in 2020/2021, lament drivers
Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025?
Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025? Who could Red Bull sign to replace Perez in F1 2025?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.