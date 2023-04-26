Marquez targets French GP return, Lecuona joins Honda MotoGP team in Jerez
Marc Marquez is aiming to return to MotoGP at next month’s French Grand Prix, with Honda calling in Iker Lecuona to replace him at Jerez.
Having undergone surgery on his right thumb a day after the Portuguese GP on 27 March, Marquez visited the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid again this week to get an update on his health.
The medical team led by Dr. Roger de Ona deemed his clinical and radiological progression as satisfactory, but concluded that he needed more time to fully recover from the injury.
As such, it has been decided that the Spaniard will also miss this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, having already skipped the previous two rounds in Argentina and the US.
His place at the factory Honda team at Jerez will be taken by the Lecuona, who last raced in MotoGP in 2021 as part of the Tech3 KTM line-up.
“Yesterday we did another CT scan and it has been confirmed that, despite the fact that the injury is progressing favourably, the bone has not yet finished healing and racing in Jerez was risky,” said Marquez.
Iker Lecuona, Team HRC
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“Together with the medical team, we decided not to take any risks, to wait two more weeks and return in Le Mans.
“I am very sorry to miss the Spanish Grand Prix because it is always special, because of the atmosphere, racing at home and above all, seeing and enjoying the fans.
“I will continue with the rehabilitation and work to be back as soon as possible. Thank you for your messages of support!”
Marquez broke the first metacarpal of the thumb of his right hand after colliding with RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira during the opening laps of last month’s MotoGP season opener in Portugal.
He was fighting for a podium position when he locked up under braking into Turn 3, hitting the Pramac Ducati of Jorge Martin before slamming into the side of Oliveira’s Aprilia.
Marquez was handed a double long lap penalty for the collision, which was initially supposed to be served in Argentina, before the stewards reissued the statement noting that he must take the penalty at the next round he participates in.
However, following an appeal from Honda, the penalty has been suspended until a final verdict has been reached by the FIM Court of Appeal.
