Marquez sees "no sense" in Honda snaring top MotoGP riders when bike is bad
Marc Marquez says there’s “no sense” in Honda trying to pursue top MotoGP riders while the bike is uncompetitive, as he weighs in on the latest rumours on his replacement.
With Marquez off to Gresini Ducati next season, Honda is in the midst of securing a replacement for its factory squad.
Five-time MotoGP race winner Miguel Oliveira was its first choice, but HRC’s apparent unwillingness to sign a rider for longer than one year closed this door.
This placed Fabio Di Giannantonio – who will be replaced by Marquez at Gresini – as favourite, though rumours have since emerged prior to the Malaysian Grand Prix that Moto2 frontrunner Fermin Aldeguer is also in the frame.
When asked by Autosport what Honda should do in terms of his replacement, he replied: “It depends on the strategy they want to have.
“I will not go in on those plans, because I respect them.
“Of course, they try to do the best for the project right now and the best for the project is to invest all the money into the bike.
“That is what I believe, because there’s no sense to have a bike that is not performing at the moment in a good way and have the best rider on the grid.
“First of all you need to have the bike, and then go to catch the best rider.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
“It doesn’t matter who it is. This is my opinion. They have their own strategy and I know a little bit, but I will not say, because if they need to inform, they will inform.”
Joan Mir says he would prefer an experienced rider to partner him in 2024 to help provide Honda with more usable information.
“It’s difficult to say something about it,” said the 2020 world champion. “But as a rider and in the situation that we are in at the moment, all the information we can get from the outside can be very helpful for us.
“It’s true that the comments we gave are there, so they understand what the problem is and they just have to do it.
“But if another rider with experience can give an opinion and maybe a way, that is always help.
“In this situation to have a rookie for the team, honestly speaking for me, I want an experienced rider. But I don’t know for the project, they have to decide.”
Di Giannantonio told the media on Thursday in Malaysia that there was no news on his future, noting that his current standing in the situation is “average”.
Honda World Superbike rider Iker Lecuona, who is deputising for the injured Alex Rins in Malaysia and Qatar, has re-signed with HRC for next year to remain in the production-based series.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Iker Lecuona, Repsol Honda Team
But Lecuona says it would be “a kick in the balls” for him if Honda were to select a young rider without experience over him.
“I would be 100% fucked [off], you can't imagine what a kick in the balls that would be, I say it that clear,” Lecuona, who spent two seasons with Tech3 in MotoGP, said.
“I think Honda is not ready to take a young rider with no experience. I'm young, but I have two years of experience in MotoGP and I've done very good races with MotoGP, going fast, I've done five races with the Honda and I've been with the others.
“It would be a kick that hurts and you need half an hour to recover.”
Additional reporting by German Garcia Casanova
Mir “can’t afford” another MotoGP season with Honda like 2023
Mir “can’t afford” another MotoGP season with Honda like 2023 Mir “can’t afford” another MotoGP season with Honda like 2023
Di Giannantonio teases “something is coming” amid Honda MotoGP links
Di Giannantonio teases “something is coming” amid Honda MotoGP links Di Giannantonio teases “something is coming” amid Honda MotoGP links
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Latest news
Alonso: Aston Martin can continue Brazil F1 form following "painful" experiments
Alonso: Aston Martin can continue Brazil F1 form following "painful" experiments Alonso: Aston Martin can continue Brazil F1 form following "painful" experiments
Increase in tyre fitting zones tipped for 2024 WRC
Increase in tyre fitting zones tipped for 2024 WRC Increase in tyre fitting zones tipped for 2024 WRC
National novelties: Fassbender shares Fiesta with ex-F1 drivers and 700 for Rabagliati
National novelties: Fassbender shares Fiesta with ex-F1 drivers and 700 for Rabagliati National novelties: Fassbender shares Fiesta with ex-F1 drivers and 700 for Rabagliati
F1 stewards slam FIA’s “inability” to enforce track limits in Haas US GP hearing
F1 stewards slam FIA’s “inability” to enforce track limits in Haas US GP hearing F1 stewards slam FIA’s “inability” to enforce track limits in Haas US GP hearing
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.