All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Japanese GP

Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi

Gresini rider happy with sprint podium after a variety of problems in Motegi weekend

Richard Asher
Upd:
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team

Marc Marquez feels "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” but believes he can deliver more in Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix after recovering from ninth on the grid to finish third in the sprint race.

The podium result in the 12-lap Saturday encounter came in spite of an eventful weekend in Japan for the Gresini Ducati rider.

On Friday, he was held back by a variety of small issues he declined to reveal in detail, but which led to him appearing very animated in the garage during the course of the day.

Then in qualifying on Saturday, the eight-time world champion was left a frustrated ninth on the grid after a delay in learning that his best time had been cancelled for a track limits transgression.

Sitting in the pits under the impression that he had done enough for pole position with what would have been a lap record, he claimed that race control left him with no time to try for another lap.

“[I’m not upset about] the cancellation of the lap,” said Marquez. “I clearly went over the mark. But because it took them so long to announce it, that left me unable to make any attempts.

“Once my [fast] time was done, I didn't want to risk more because the conditions were tricky. But if I had known sooner that I had had that lap cancelled, I would have tried to do one more fast lap to try to get ahead on the grid.

“We showed speed in qualifying, but we were unlucky. I touched the green but the notification came very late.

“They told me that there was a notification problem. I don't know if it was something to do with the Wi-Fi,” he joked.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Race Director Mike Webb told Autosport that although the track limits infringement was picked up immediately, a software issue meant manual inputs were necessary for the lap time cancellation to be communicated. This accounted for the delay in notification.

The latest setbacks for Marquez in the build-up to a grand prix Sunday come on the back of three falls in Qualifying 2 at the last three events.

“We are experts in complicating our lives,” Marquez remarked of the pattern.

However, Saturday provided further proof that the Spaniard can put such issues behind him once the lights turn green.

“Once [the lap cancellation drama] was over, I focused on the race and we were close to first, which is the important thing," he said.

“The start was acceptable, but until Turn 5 I couldn't deactivate the height adjuster on the bike, and I wasn't comfortable. I was able to get to Martin and pass him, then the tyre pressure went up and I had to calm down.

“In the end the pressure went down again and I was able to attack Enea [Bastianini], but he defended himself very well.”

Read Also:

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Martin to copy Marquez's style after riding “worse than a rookie” in sprint
Next article Vinales "looked like a traffic cone" after Motegi sprint start woes

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher
Quartararo: “Unacceptable” to run out of fuel again in Japanese GP

Quartararo: “Unacceptable” to run out of fuel again in Japanese GP

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Quartararo: “Unacceptable” to run out of fuel again in Japanese GP
Acosta: “I’m not going to accept that Ducati is better than KTM”

Acosta: “I’m not going to accept that Ducati is better than KTM”

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Acosta: “I’m not going to accept that Ducati is better than KTM”
Mir fuming at Alex Marquez over "crazy" first-lap Motegi clash

Mir fuming at Alex Marquez over "crazy" first-lap Motegi clash

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Mir fuming at Alex Marquez over "crazy" first-lap Motegi clash
Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Fiery Indonesia GP retirement frustrates Marquez title hopes

Fiery Indonesia GP retirement frustrates Marquez title hopes

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Fiery Indonesia GP retirement frustrates Marquez title hopes
Marquez rues qualifying woes and says he's not in Indonesian GP win contention

Marquez rues qualifying woes and says he's not in Indonesian GP win contention

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Marquez rues qualifying woes and says he's not in Indonesian GP win contention
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Gresini Racing
More from
Gresini Racing
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike

MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
Why Marquez is willing to crash to improve his pace on Ducati MotoGP bike
Why Marc Marquez will have the hardest fight of his career in MotoGP 2025

Why Marc Marquez will have the hardest fight of his career in MotoGP 2025

MotoGP
Why Marc Marquez will have the hardest fight of his career in MotoGP 2025
Why Marc Marquez's Aragon win has more implications than people might think

Why Marc Marquez's Aragon win has more implications than people might think

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Why Marc Marquez's Aragon win has more implications than people might think

Latest news

Exclusive: Hulkenberg: Haas is going to be a serious competitor in the years to come

Exclusive: Hulkenberg: Haas is going to be a serious competitor in the years to come

F1 Formula 1
Exclusive: Hulkenberg: Haas is going to be a serious competitor in the years to come
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram back in the hunt with victory

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram back in the hunt with victory

BTCC BTCC
Brands Hatch (Grand Prix Circuit)
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram back in the hunt with victory
Quartararo: “Unacceptable” to run out of fuel again in Japanese GP

Quartararo: “Unacceptable” to run out of fuel again in Japanese GP

MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Quartararo: “Unacceptable” to run out of fuel again in Japanese GP
Porsche's Christensen wants to stay in WEC, despite IMSA switch speculation

Porsche's Christensen wants to stay in WEC, despite IMSA switch speculation

WEC WEC
Fuji
Porsche's Christensen wants to stay in WEC, despite IMSA switch speculation

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe