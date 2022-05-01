Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Jorge Lorenzo inducted into MotoGP hall of fame
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Marquez: Lorenzo “almost unbeatable” in his “sweet moment” in MotoGP

Marc Marquez says three-time MotoGP world champion and former Honda team-mate Jorge Lorenzo was “almost unbeatable” when he was in his “sweet moment”. 

Lewis Duncan
By:
Marquez: Lorenzo “almost unbeatable” in his “sweet moment” in MotoGP

On Saturday at the Spanish Grand Prix, Lorenzo was inducted into MotoGP’s hall of fame in a ceremony at Jerez. 

Lorenzo won 47 races in a premier class career that spanned from 2008 to 2019, with the Spaniard winning the world championship three times with Yamaha and scoring victories for both the Japanese marque and Ducati in his time.  

Marquez and Lorenzo battled together numerous times across their career, with the pair becoming team-mates in 2019 at Honda before the latter elected to retire at the end of an injury-plagued final year.  

Speaking ahead of Lorenzo’s induction into the MotoGP hall of fame, Marquez said Lorenzo was “one of those special guys” on the grid. 

“I mean, you can be a great rider, and you can be a champion,” Marquez began.  

“And he was one of those special guys out there with a strong personality. You can agree or disagree, but he had his personality and he was really strong there.  

“Of course when he was in his sweet moment he was nearly unbeatable and was riding in an incredible way. 

“So, I have a big respect for him because I learned many things fighting against Jorge.  

“Of course, when he was my team-mate it was another atmosphere, another mentality.  

Jorge Lorenzo

Jorge Lorenzo

Photo by: MotoGP

“But, it’s impossible to make a ranking. I don’t like it because each rider has his period and each rider has his years.  

“And when Lorenzo was riding well, he was riding very, very fast and very constant with a strong personality. That is what makes the difference.” 

Lorenzo joins several of his old foes in the MotoGP hall of fame, such as Valentino Rossi, Dani Pedrosa and Casey Stoner, as well as past greats such as Mick Doohan, Kenny Roberts and Giacomo Agostini.  

Last weekend, Lorenzo made his debut in the Porsche Supercup at Imola on the Formula 1 support bill and finished 30th as he gets set to embark on a full-time campaign in Porsche Carrera Cup Italy.  

Lorenzo will also take on some part-time MotoGP punditry for Spanish television this year.  

shares
comments

Related video

Jorge Lorenzo inducted into MotoGP hall of fame
Previous article

Jorge Lorenzo inducted into MotoGP hall of fame
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Jorge Lorenzo inducted into MotoGP hall of fame Spanish GP
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo inducted into MotoGP hall of fame

Quartararo "hasn't signed anything" for 2023 MotoGP season yet Portugal GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "hasn't signed anything" for 2023 MotoGP season yet

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes Portugal GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes

Jorge Lorenzo More
Jorge Lorenzo
Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Yamaha not treating Morbidelli well with old MotoGP bike

Why a MotoGP legend needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Plus
MotoGP

Why a MotoGP legend needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

Quartararo hopes to have Lorenzo/Rossi MotoGP rivalry with Vinales
MotoGP

Quartararo hopes to have Lorenzo/Rossi MotoGP rivalry with Vinales

Latest news

Marquez: Lorenzo “almost unbeatable” in his “sweet moment” in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Lorenzo “almost unbeatable” in his “sweet moment” in MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo inducted into MotoGP hall of fame
MotoGP MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo inducted into MotoGP hall of fame

Quartararo "hasn't signed anything" for 2023 MotoGP season yet
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "hasn't signed anything" for 2023 MotoGP season yet

Bagnaia hails “best lap ever” after dominant Jerez MotoGP pole
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia hails “best lap ever” after dominant Jerez MotoGP pole

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes Plus

Why Quartararo's Portugal win wasn't only vital for his MotoGP title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Wayne Rainey, who’s paralysed from the chest down, will ride his 1992 500cc world championship-winning bike again at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The American motorcycle legend explains how he's preparing to thrill on his first visit to the famed hillclimb

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Plus

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Autosport why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.