Marquez: Liberty must target young audience to grow MotoGP

Liberty Media announced earlier this month that had acquired 86% of Dorna Sports in a blockbuster deal worth €4.2 million, which it hopes to finalise by the end of 2024.

While the American media giant has yet to discuss what plans it has to grow MotoGP’s popularity, it is likely its efforts with Formula 1 will act as the blueprint.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Americas Grand Prix – a key market for MotoGP – Gresini Ducati rider Marquez is enthused by Liberty’s takeover given what it has done with F1.

“Of course, I’m happy with that news because what they did in Formula 1 was super big and it was a huge difference,” he said.

“So, they are the specialists of course, but the target is to appeal to those young generations, to create big names here in MotoGP like for example in the past when it was Valentino [Rossi], [Dani] Pedrosa, [Jorge] Lorenzo, [Casey] Stoner – all big names who appealed to more people.

“This will be a matter of investment, investment in MotoGP and investment in growing the show. All these things will arrive in the future.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO Dorna Sports, Dan Rossomondo Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia believes Liberty has “great ideas” for the future of MotoGP.

“It’s very difficult to say what they can improve,” he added. “It’s already a really great show, but it has to be more popular.

“A thing that makes a big difference is that Formula 1 is made with cars and car manufacturers are bigger than bike manufacturers.

“But I think Liberty media has great ideas to improve our situation which are really good.

“It will improve because they know what to do, they raise Formula 1 to the maximum peak we’ve ever seen. It will be a great opportunity for MotoGP.”

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro doesn’t believe MotoGP “can copy everything” Liberty has done with F1, but feels the move is “promising”.

Race start Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“We need to wait, we need to give it time,” he said. “I spoke with Carlos Ezpeleta last week by telephone, he called me, and what he said to me was we have to be patient, it will take time to see what direction we have to take.

“It’s not that you can copy everything that Formula 1 did with Liberty, it’s a different sport. But it looks promising.”