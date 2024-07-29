Marquez expects to "learn from Bagnaia" at Ducati after Race of Champions defeat
Marquez admits he has things to learn from MotoGP’s current top dog Bagnaia after taking part in Ducati’s Race of Champions event
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez expects to learn from two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, who he believes is the “reference” in the marque’s line-up, when he joins the factory Ducati team in 2025.
Marquez will move up to the factory Ducati team in 2025 in place of Enea Bastianini as part of a two-year contract with Borgo Panigale.
This will put him directly against Bagnaia, who has just taken over the lead of the MotoGP standings from Pramac’s Jorge Martin.
Bagnaia dominated Ducati’s Race of Championship event at Misano, where the entire field was running on the same street-legal Panigale V4 R.
He passed polesitter Andrea Iannone at Turn 1, taking the chequered flag with a winning margin of almost 1.5s from the GoEleven WSBK rider.
Marquez, who was never in contention to fight for victory, crossed the finish line 2.5s down from the leader in third.
Speaking afterwards, the Gresini rider admitted that Bagnaia is the benchmark at Ducati and he will be learning several skills from him when he becomes his team-mate.
“I have no problem in recognising that Pecco is the current reference for the team and the brand,” he said.
“He is an incredible rider and I come to that box to learn from him and try to get closer.”
Watch: LIVE RACE | Ducati Lenovo Race of Champions | World Ducati Week 2024
Marquez ran fourth for the majority of the all-Ducati contest, but closed up on Ducati’s World Superbike rookie Nicola Bulega in the last two laps before attempting a last-gasp move on him on the final corner.
Bulega ended up in the gravel as a result of their fierce battle, while Marquez went through to snatch the final spot on the podium in his first participation in the World Ducati Week.
Marquez was clear that he hadn’t done anything unreasonable in his battle and visited his Italian rival after completing his media commitments to check on him.
Bulega later received a helmet from the six-time MotoGP champion as a souvenir.
“I don't know if I touched Nico, I just heard the noise he made when he slid,’ said the 31-year-old.
“Racing is like that when you race at the limit; we saw it in the first corner, where there was a lot of contact.
“The overtaking was natural, I don't know if he braked a little earlier than normal.”
