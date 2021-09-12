Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / “Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

By:

Honda rider Marc Marquez says fighting with Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia for victory in Sunday’s MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix was “the same” as his battles with old foe Andrea Dovizioso.

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

Marquez battled hard with Bagnaia in the 23-lap Aragon contest, launching seven overtakes across the final three laps in an ultimately futile bid to deny the Ducati rider his maiden MotoGP win.

The six-time MotoGP world champion is no stranger to battling with Ducatis for victory, having gone head-to-head with Dovizioso - the rider Bagnaia replaced - on a number of occasions across 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Marquez – who admitted he “didn’t enjoy” the fight on the bike - says Bagnaia rode like Dovizioso in their Aragon battle, only Bagnaia was able to carry more corner speed.

“I tried to analyse where he was fast, where his weak points [were],” Marquez said.

“But there wasn’t any weak points. In all the race track he was fast.

“I fight many times against Dovizioso. Pecco was same as Dovizioso but with more corner speed.

“So, I say ‘ok, where can I overtake?’ I didn’t find a place to overtake because he was braking later than me and stopping better the bike and accelerating better.

“I was a little bit faster on some braking points, on the left side especially.

“On the right side I was struggling a lot. I tried, but the problem is when I try, I saw a little bit I was on the limit, I gave up a little bit and he came back with good speed.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I hope all the fans enjoyed the battle; it was a great race.

“I didn’t enjoy it on the bike, I suffered more than I enjoyed, but it will be nice tonight with a pizza watching the race.”

Marquez conceded it was hard to approach the race following two crashes across the Aragon weekend – not least because he is wary of wasting opportunities for top results when they are far from guaranteed in 2021 in his current physical condition.

“I’m happy about this second place especially because we were coming with two crashes in a row – a crash on Friday and a crash on Saturday,” he added.

“I’m human and it’s difficult to approach a race, to be fast and of course I don’t want to do another mistake because these kinds of opportunities and the feeling on the weekend, which was good, I don’t know if I will have another opportunity in the future like this.

“And I tried, I tried everything, I tried to follow Pecco from the beginning and I knew before giving everything in the final attack that he was riding very good, he was braking so late, stopping the bike well and especially on the acceleration side he was so fast.

“I knew also that in the last lap that even if I arrive in the back straight in front, he will overtake me.

“But I tried, I tried all that I and it was an incredible race.

“It’s extra motivation for us, difficult year for us but even like this, a result like this riding with some difficulties, we are able to fight with the top guys.”

shares
comments

Related video

“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race

Previous article

“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

52 min
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen knew what would happen ahead of Monza crash

2 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton and Verstappen crash set for post-Italian GP investigation

3 h
4
Formula 1

Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident

1 h
5
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen and Hamilton Italian GP crash a "racing incident"

1 h
Latest news
Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle
MGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

1 h
“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race
MGP

“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race

2 h
MotoGP near misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"
MGP

MotoGP near misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"

2 h
Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia claims maiden win after fending off Marquez in thriller
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia claims maiden win after fending off Marquez in thriller

4 h
Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist right now”
MGP

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist right now”

9 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race Aragon GP
MotoGP

“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race

MotoGP near misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness" Aragon GP
MotoGP

MotoGP near misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Trending Today

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

Hamilton: Verstappen knew what would happen ahead of Monza crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Verstappen knew what would happen ahead of Monza crash

Hamilton and Verstappen crash set for post-Italian GP investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton and Verstappen crash set for post-Italian GP investigation

Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Halo definitely saved Hamilton’s life in Verstappen accident

Horner: Verstappen and Hamilton Italian GP crash a "racing incident"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen and Hamilton Italian GP crash a "racing incident"

F1 Italian GP: Ricciardo leads McLaren 1-2, Verstappen and Hamilton collide
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP: Ricciardo leads McLaren 1-2, Verstappen and Hamilton collide

Verstappen says Hamilton left him with nowhere to go in Italian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen says Hamilton left him with nowhere to go in Italian GP crash

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: F1 helmet cam information capturing is "not ideal"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021

Latest news

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Bagnaia was like Dovizioso in Aragon MotoGP battle

“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

“Something went wrong” with Quartararo’s tyre in Aragon MotoGP race

MotoGP near misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP near misses give Bagnaia's first win "extra sweetness"

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia claims maiden win after fending off Marquez in thriller
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia claims maiden win after fending off Marquez in thriller

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.