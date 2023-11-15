Subscribe
MotoGP Malaysian GP
News

Marquez: 2024 MotoGP concessions wouldn’t have stopped me leaving Honda

Marc Marquez says MotoGP’s incoming concessions system for 2024 aimed at helping the struggling Japanese factories wouldn’t have changed his mind about leaving Honda.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

During the Malaysian Grand Prix weekend, Autosport revealed that MotoGP had presented the five manufacturers with the proposal to return concession benefits next year.

This current proposal is aimed at helping Yamaha and Honda to return to the front of the grid, with both factories struggling massively in 2023.

The idea is that restrictions will be placed on a sliding scale, with Ducati to get hit the hardest in 2024, while Yamaha and Honda will benefit the most.

Concessions – which were in place in MotoGP between 2014 and last year – were first mentioned as possibly returning for 2024 several months ago.

Asked by Autosport if last weekend’s news coming earlier in the year would have changed his mind about leaving Honda, Marquez said: “No, I already knew two months ago that they would have concessions.

“So, that would not have changed my plan. And I wish the best for Honda.

“I have a one-year contract [with Gresini] and I will try to do my 100% to be fast on the race track, because if you are fast on the race track you have more possibilities for the future.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Ducati agrees with the restrictions it is being faced with in 2024, but KTM and Aprilia are reported to want tougher ones put in place.

This is something Ducati, who has won the constructors’ championship for 2023, has rejected.

“When KTM and Aprilia needed the concessions, and Honda didn't need them, they gave it to them,” Honda’s Joan Mir added on the matter.

“I think it would be selfish if now that we need them ourselves, and also Yamaha, although they are in a different situation, they didn't give them to us.

“We need a little bit of help to get to the level [of the leaders again].

“They wanted to put so many Ducati on track that we need a little help ourselves too.”

Ducati, Aprilia, KTM and Suzuki all benefited from concessions between 2014 and 2021, with Yamaha and Honda never being eligible due to its success during that period.

shares
comments
Previous article The hidden paradox in Marini's move to Honda's MotoGP team
Next article Morbidelli “giving my life” in final MotoGP races as a Yamaha rider
Lewis Duncan
More
Lewis Duncan
Why it’s time to stop whining about Marquez’s MotoGP qualifying tactics

Why it’s time to stop whining about Marquez’s MotoGP qualifying tactics

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Why it’s time to stop whining about Marquez’s MotoGP qualifying tactics Why it’s time to stop whining about Marquez’s MotoGP qualifying tactics

Morbidelli “giving my life” in final MotoGP races as a Yamaha rider

Morbidelli “giving my life” in final MotoGP races as a Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Morbidelli “giving my life” in final MotoGP races as a Yamaha rider Morbidelli “giving my life” in final MotoGP races as a Yamaha rider

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Marc Marquez
More
Marc Marquez
Red Bull to follow Marquez in ending Honda MotoGP relationship

Red Bull to follow Marquez in ending Honda MotoGP relationship

MotoGP

Red Bull to follow Marquez in ending Honda MotoGP relationship Red Bull to follow Marquez in ending Honda MotoGP relationship

Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand

Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand Marquez knew of Marini/Honda MotoGP rumours in Thailand

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Repsol Honda Team
More
Repsol Honda Team
The hidden paradox in Marini's move to Honda's MotoGP team

The hidden paradox in Marini's move to Honda's MotoGP team

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

The hidden paradox in Marini's move to Honda's MotoGP team The hidden paradox in Marini's move to Honda's MotoGP team

Marquez sees "no sense" in Honda snaring top MotoGP riders when bike is bad

Marquez sees "no sense" in Honda snaring top MotoGP riders when bike is bad

MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Marquez sees "no sense" in Honda snaring top MotoGP riders when bike is bad Marquez sees "no sense" in Honda snaring top MotoGP riders when bike is bad

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Austrian GP

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

Latest news

F1 bans three key colours from Sphere during Vegas GP action

F1 bans three key colours from Sphere during Vegas GP action

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 bans three key colours from Sphere during Vegas GP action F1 bans three key colours from Sphere during Vegas GP action

Macau GP hat-trick "secondary" to Ticktum on F3 return

Macau GP hat-trick "secondary" to Ticktum on F3 return

MISC General

Macau GP hat-trick "secondary" to Ticktum on F3 return Macau GP hat-trick "secondary" to Ticktum on F3 return

What is the Macau Grand Prix and which F1 stars have won there?

What is the Macau Grand Prix and which F1 stars have won there?

MISC General

What is the Macau Grand Prix and which F1 stars have won there? What is the Macau Grand Prix and which F1 stars have won there?

Why it’s time to stop whining about Marquez’s MotoGP qualifying tactics

Why it’s time to stop whining about Marquez’s MotoGP qualifying tactics

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Why it’s time to stop whining about Marquez’s MotoGP qualifying tactics Why it’s time to stop whining about Marquez’s MotoGP qualifying tactics

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe