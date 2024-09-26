All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Indonesia GP

Marquez curious to try Ducati in bid to break Indonesian MotoGP hoodoo

The winner of two of the last three races has set modest goals for Indonesia

Ollie Barstow
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez wants to assess his potential with Ducati at the Indonesian Grand Prix at the Mandalika Street Circuit which has blotted the six-time MotoGP world champion's otherwise stellar record having failed to ever finish a race at the track.

The Spaniard is a past winner at 16 of the 19 venues that form the 2024 MotoGP calendar, but while he has stood on the podium at two of the remaining three in Portugal and Austria, he is yet to even reach the chequered flag in Indonesia.

Though it is a statistic conditioned by the fact MotoGP has visited the Lombok circuit on just two occasions, Marquez has thus far completed only seven racing laps on Indonesian soil.

Forced to sit out Indonesia's inaugural MotoGP grand prix in 2022 following a huge accident during Sunday morning's warm-up, Marquez went on to compound his Mandalika woes the following year by crashing out early in both the sprint and grand prix races.

A firm favourite among local fans, Marquez is nevertheless well placed to make good on their support in 2024 as he bids to extend a rich vein of form that has seen him win two of the last three grands prix aboard the Gresini Ducati GP23.

"It will be interesting to understand where we are here," Marquez said. "I haven't finished a race here in Indonesia because in 2022 I had that massive crash in the warm-up, so it will be interesting to understand our level with the Ducati.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"It's a track that I like. It's not one of my favourites, but I like it even though in the past it has not been super good.

"I'm looking forward to it [though]. We'll aim for the top four or five."

Marquez, who will be promoted to the factory Ducati team alongside Francesco Bagnaia next season, arrives at Mandalika classified fourth in the overall standings.

Read Also:

Staring down a 60-point margin between himself and championship leader Jorge Martin, Marquez wouldn't be drawn on whether he still considers himself to be a contender for this year's title.

"For me, I have already achieved my targets for this season," he replied, upon being quizzed over whether he plans to change tactics for the final six rounds.

"Just enjoying [the final rounds] is the key."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Bastianini vows to go on the attack to stay in MotoGP title hunt
Next article MotoGP Indonesian GP: Morbidelli leads Vinales in first practice

Top Comments

More from
Ollie Barstow
The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase

The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
The “good steps” for Quartararo as Yamaha leads Ducati chase
Bagnaia thought he was "reliving nightmare" of 2023 in Indonesia practice

Bagnaia thought he was "reliving nightmare" of 2023 in Indonesia practice

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Bagnaia thought he was "reliving nightmare" of 2023 in Indonesia practice
Martin differs from Bagnaia as he commits to new Ducati aero

Martin differs from Bagnaia as he commits to new Ducati aero

MotoGP
Indonesia GP
Martin differs from Bagnaia as he commits to new Ducati aero

Latest news

WRC Chile: Tanak holds on to lead Evans by 0.4s

WRC Chile: Tanak holds on to lead Evans by 0.4s

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
WRC Chile: Tanak holds on to lead Evans by 0.4s
Michael Andretti transitioning out of ownership role of IndyCar team

Michael Andretti transitioning out of ownership role of IndyCar team

INDY IndyCar
Michael Andretti transitioning out of ownership role of IndyCar team
Ogier latest to protest FIA clampdown after Verstappen swearing saga

Ogier latest to protest FIA clampdown after Verstappen swearing saga

WRC WRC
Rally Chile
Ogier latest to protest FIA clampdown after Verstappen swearing saga
Shell and Mahindra Racing make leap forward with recycled E-Fluids in Formula E

Shell and Mahindra Racing make leap forward with recycled E-Fluids in Formula E

Sponsored
Sponsored
Shell and Mahindra Racing make leap forward with recycled E-Fluids in Formula E

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe