Live: Watch Ducati's Race of Champions

Watch the streaming of the 2024 Ducati Race of Champions, scheduled for 27 July at 4:30pm BST

A one-of-a-kind event, the highlight of World Ducati Week, will see 15 riders - including reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia and six-time champion Marc Marquez, compete against each other on Ducati's Panigale V4 at the Misano circuit.

