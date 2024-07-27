Live: Watch Ducati's Race of Champions
Watch the streaming of the 2024 Ducati Race of Champions, scheduled for 27 July at 4:30pm BST
A one-of-a-kind event, the highlight of World Ducati Week, will see 15 riders - including reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia and six-time champion Marc Marquez, compete against each other on Ducati's Panigale V4 at the Misano circuit.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F2 Belgium: O’Sullivan wins delayed and red-flagged sprint race
Zhou penalised for impeding Verstappen in Spa qualifying
F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Perez: I've not "forgotten how to drive" after securing Belgium front row
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments