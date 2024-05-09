All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP

Liberty had “outpouring of interest” from OEMs after MotoGP takeover news

Liberty Media’s CEO Greg Maffei says the company had an “outpouring of interest” from numerous parties, including manufacturers, after announcing its buyout of MotoGP.

Lewis Duncan Jonathan Noble
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Dorna

In early April Liberty Media announced it had acquired Dorna Sports and MotoGP in a €4.2 billion deal it expects to close come the end of the year.

FEATURE: Why MotoGP fans must be patient and accept some pain with Liberty’s takeover

The Formula 1 owner has yet to talk about plans it has to grow the exposure of MotoGP, though increasing the series’ presence in America has been touted as a key pillar of its takeover.

During an investors’ call this week, Liberty boss Maffei says interest in MotoGP from prospective partners – which includes manufacturers – has been significant.

MotoGP currently has five manufacturers on its grid, though in recent weeks BMW has expressed an interest in potentially becoming the sixth in the future.

The series’ recent 2027 regulations announcement is also being looked at as a potential gateway for new OEMs.

“So, on MotoGP, after the announcement, we had an outpouring of interest from both potential broadcast partners, OEMs, potential sites, all of which are very interesting,” Maffei said.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the regulatory process, we will be formulating those amongst ourselves and our plans.

“But we really can't reach out and do anything concrete with the MotoGP management team to avoid gun jumping until we have regulatory approval.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: KTM Images

“So, we are conjuring plans. We have some really good ideas, I think, I hope, and we hope to get permission to execute on those sooner rather than later.”

Liberty is confident it will gain regulatory approval for its MotoGP buyout, with this “progressing” in the right direction according to Maffei.

He added: “I want to reiterate the attractive qualities of this asset: a global league level sport with incredible racing.

“For example, across the first four races, we've had 10 riders across seven teams reach the podium, and the average time to decide the race winner has been about a second.

“On Monday, the new technical regulations for the sport were announced for the 2027 timeframe.

“They expect even closer racing. And more overtaking utilising these new technical regs.

“Attendance at the races is performing very well. For example, the Portuguese GP at Portimao was up 41% versus the prior year and the Spanish GP at Jerez had the highest attendance since 2015.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The sport is awesome, and Liberty has experience to help them hopefully grow the exposure across the world.

“A couple of deal updates here. We're also progressing on required regulatory filings.

“We have syndicated the financing commitments and hedged our foreign exchange exposure, and we still expect to close by year end.”

Read Also:

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article MotoGP French Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more
Next article Marini: Too early for Honda to start thinking about 2027 MotoGP rules

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
2027 MotoGP rules "will make riders' lives more difficult"

2027 MotoGP rules "will make riders' lives more difficult"

MotoGP
French GP
2027 MotoGP rules "will make riders' lives more difficult"
Zarco: Outburst at Jerez MotoGP stewards was ‘unprofessional’

Zarco: Outburst at Jerez MotoGP stewards was ‘unprofessional’

MotoGP
French GP
Zarco: Outburst at Jerez MotoGP stewards was ‘unprofessional’
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead

WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Neuville tames Super Special to claim early lead
Arrow McLaren selects Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

Arrow McLaren selects Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Arrow McLaren selects Pourchaire for rest of 2024, minus Indy 500
WEC Spa: Porsche pips Ferrari to lead FP2 as Lexus stand-in heads GT3

WEC Spa: Porsche pips Ferrari to lead FP2 as Lexus stand-in heads GT3

WEC WEC
Spa
WEC Spa: Porsche pips Ferrari to lead FP2 as Lexus stand-in heads GT3
Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role

Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role

F1 Formula 1
Leclerc set for new Ferrari F1 race engineer as Xavi Marcos moves role

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe