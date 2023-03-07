LCR Honda reveals 2023 MotoGP liveries for Rins and Nakagami
LCR Honda has unveiled the two liveries Alex Rins and Takaaki Nakagami will race with in MotoGP this season.
Having spent his entire MotoGP career with Suzuki since making his debut in 2017, Rins switches to Honda with the LCR satellite squad for 2023 after Suzuki elected to end its involvement in the series last year.
Rins signed a two-year contract directly with LCR to replace Alex Marquez. The five-time MotoGP race winner will partner Takaaki Nakagami at the team.
As has been the case since 2018, LCR will run two different liveries for its two riders, with Rins’ revealed first by the team on Tuesday morning. Rins’ LCR Honda will carry a largely similar livery to that raced by the departing Marquez in 2022.
LCR then revealed Nakagami's livery an hour after Rins's, with the Japanese rider once again racing under Idemitsu backing.
Nakagami was set to lose his place at LCR for 2023 as Honda looked like it was going to promote Ai Ogura from Moto2. But the 2022 Moto2 runner-up declined to make the step to MotoGP this year and will remain in the intermediate class, offering Nakagami – who was set to become an HRC test rider – a reprieve.
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda
Photo by: Team LCR
Rins’ former Suzuki team-mate Joan Mir has also moved to Honda for 2023, signing with the factory squad to partner Marc Marquez.
Former Suzuki technical chief Ken Kawauchi has also been brought in by Honda to spearhead development of the RC213V, replacing long-time HRC technical director Takeo Yokoyama.
Honda has endured a torrid time in MotoGP over the past few years, with 2022 marking its second winless campaign in three.
Alex Marquez has departed for Ducati with the Gresini satellite squad, revealing after his first test on the Desmosedici in Valencia last November that he felt “immediately at home” after a difficult 2021 and 2022 with LCR.
Just two teams are yet to show off their 2023 colours, with Aprilia up next on Friday 10 March ahead of the final pre-season test of the year.
Aprilia's satellite squad, RNF Racing, will uncover its new-look bikes on 16 March.
