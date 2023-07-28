Subscribe
ITV pulls MotoGP British GP free-to-air live coverage

ITV has pulled its live coverage of the 2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix owing to a scheduling clash, Dorna Sports has confirmed to Autosport.

Lewis Duncan
For the past two seasons, ITV has aired two MotoGP rounds live on free-to-air television, with the British GP at Silverstone included.

It marked the first time UK viewers have been able to watch MotoGP live on terrestrial television following the broadcasting rights shifting from BBC to BT Sport (now TNT Sport) in 2014.

This has contributed to a decline in interest in MotoGP in the UK, with TNT Sport failing to reach the viewership that the BBC enjoyed during its tenure as the official live broadcaster.

In a bid to boost UK interest, Dorna has allowed two grands prix to be broadcast live on ITV since 2021, with the Italian GP shown on ITV4 earlier this season.

The British GP was due to be shown live on ITV’s main channel, but due to the FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City being brought forward to start at 4pm, the broadcaster has pulled the Silverstone round from its schedule.

First reported by Motorsport Broadcasting, Dorna has confirmed to Autosport that the British GP has been pulled by ITV, who will instead air the Valencia finale in November live.

“Due to competition in ITV’s schedule, we will be showing highlights of the Silverstone MotoGP round but plan to show full live coverage of the season finale in Valencia,” a statement from ITV given to Autosport by Dorna read.

The start of the 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Photo by: Dorna

Aside from the two live rounds since 2021, hour-long highlight shows on ITV4 at 8pm on the Monday after each grand prix have been the extent of UK’s terrestrial MotoGP coverage for several years now.

Speaking to Autosport earlier this month, Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said the current UK television contract for MotoGP is “a fundamental problem” for the British GP.

“There is no question at all that the visibility of MotoGP in the UK is really poor,” Pringle said.

“That starts with television, and indeed free-to-air made people’s awareness of the sport far greater.

OPINION: Why it's time to accept Silverstone as MotoGP’s true UK home

“That in turn has dropped off the broadsheets and the tabloids in that time as well. So, the whole thing, the whole visibility piece is the fundamental problem.”

In a statement from Pringle passed along to Autosport, he said about ITV’s decision: “It’s disappointing that the British round of the MotoGP championship is not afforded free-to-air terrestrial broadcast coverage for the thousands of UK fans who are not able to join us trackside for the British Grand Prix next weekend.

“I feel it’s a missed opportunity for the British public to be able to enjoy watching this global championship racing here, and as the most prestigious two wheel sporting event held in the UK it deserves to be given a place on our terrestrial channels for this one-off annual occasion.”

TNT Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to MotoGP until the end of 2024 under its current contract.

