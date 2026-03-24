Investigation into Brazilian GP issues complete, fixes promised for 2027 race

MotoGP says an investigation into the issues that affected the Brazilian Grand Prix has been completed, as it promised to resolve the problems ahead of the event’s return in 2027.

Two days after the weekend, MotoGP’s race direction issued a detailed statement outlining the problems that overshadowed the championship’s return to Brazil after two decades.

MotoGP revealed that the sinkhole that appeared at the start/finish straight following qualifying was caused by “the collapse of an undocumented old sewage system beneath the surface.”

It stressed that the crater was immediately attended to by the circuit workers, with the repair work allowing track action to resume, albeit after significant delays. The sprint race started 80 minutes behind schedule, while Moto2 qualifying had to be pushed forward to Sunday morning.

The deterioration of track surface at Turn 11/12 was described as “localised asphalt degradation”, caused by “significant heat and track activity” following the Moto2 and Moto3 races.

Although “all excess aggregate” was cleared from the circuit, “a small risk of continued degradation” remained, prompting the championship to cut short the race by eight laps. The revised race distance of 23 laps represented 75% of original lap count, which meant maximum points could be awarded.

However, no further explanation was given for the specific lap reduction.

Officials repair a sinkhole on the start finish straight Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

The series also noted that the unprecedented rainfall in the build up to the weekend “contributed” to track surface issues while also impacting final works at the circuit.

It also addressed question marks over the quality of asphalt laid at the track following resurfacing at Goiania. It said that “as each global location will require a different asphalt mix and laying procedure, these are decided by the Circuit and presented to the FIM to ensure all safety standards are met.”

Full statement from MotoGP

Following the challenges with the track surface during the Brazilian Grand Prix, the Circuit and Race Promoter have carried out investigations into the causes, including the unprecedented rainfall which impacted the final works and contributed to the track surface issues.

On Saturday, a significant defect in the track emerged due to the collapse of an undocumented old sewage system beneath the surface. The problem, which was fortunately off the racing line, was immediately attended to and repaired following a quick response from the Circuit, which allowed track activity to continue later in the day. On Sunday, localised asphalt degradation caused by the significant heat and track activity became apparent following the conclusion of the Moto2 Grand Prix.



Despite removing all excess aggregate ahead of the MotoGP Grand Prix, a small risk of continued surface deterioration during the MotoGP race remained. Circuit staff were working right up to the scheduled start to prepare the track, but in the interest of safety, Race Direction took the decision to reduce the race to 23 laps (75% of the original race distance). Teams were immediately informed of the change by IRTA staff on each row of the grid.

MotoGP’s homologation process for circuits is managed by the FIM and begins more than a year in advance. It includes detailed inspections of all construction areas. As each global location will require a different asphalt mix and laying procedure, these are decided by the Circuit and presented to the FIM to ensure all safety standards are met. Homologation is then confirmed shortly before each Grand Prix.

The issues faced in Brazil have been acknowledged by the Promoter and the Circuit and will be rectified before MotoGP returns next season. The Grand Prix of Brazil welcomed 148,384 fans to Autódromo Internacional de Goiania - Ayrton Senna, demonstrating both the strong appeal of MotoGP in Brazil and MotoGP's opportunity for further global growth.