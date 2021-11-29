Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ducati: Bagnaia “takes another step” in MotoGP when he “reaches his level”
MotoGP Special feature

How Sir Frank Williams helped a MotoGP legend after his own life-changing accident

By:

Sir Frank Williams' contribution to motorsport, and Formula 1 in particular, is legendary. But the impact the late team owner had on people extended to a much more personal level for some. Suffering life-changing injuries of his own in 1993, MotoGP icon Wayne Rainey tells Autosport just how pivotal Williams was to his life

How Sir Frank Williams helped a MotoGP legend after his own life-changing accident

The motorsport world continues to mourn the loss of legendary Formula 1 team owner Sir Frank Williams, who sadly died aged 79 on Sunday.

Tributes have continued to flood in for the F1 icon, whose team took nine constructors’ championships, seven drivers’ titles and 114 race wins – making Sir Frank’s outfit one of the most successful in F1 history.

Williams was a fundamental part of many people’s lives in motorsport. For three-time 500cc world champion Wayne Rainey, Williams was instrumental in helping him rebuild his life after he suffered the accident in 1993 that would leave him paralysed from the middle of the chest down.

Rainey was one of the stars of MotoGP’s 500cc era from the late 1980s through to the early 1990s, taking 24 wins and 65 podiums for Yamaha on his way to three consecutive world titles from 1990 to 1992. Most famously, he enjoyed a fierce rivalry with fellow American Kevin Schwantz during that period.

The pair were battling hard for the title in 1993 when the championship reached the third-to-last round of the campaign at Misano.

While leading that race, Rainey crashed exiting the first corner and would suffer life-changing spinal injuries that would leave him in a wheelchair. MotoGP wouldn’t race at Misano again until 2007, when it returned on a circuit running in the opposite direction to how it did back in 1993.

Wayne Rainey

Wayne Rainey

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In 1986, Sir Frank Williams became a quadriplegic after being involved in a road traffic accident and would spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair.

Williams, of course, carried on running his team, which would win drivers’ titles in 1986 and 1987 with Nelson Piquet, in 1991 and 1992 with Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell, and 1996 and 1997 with Damon Hill and Jacque Villeneuve.

After Rainey’s accident, Williams came to see the Californian while he was beginning his recovery in a rehab facility.

“After my injury I had to have an operation in my back to put some rods in,” Rainey tells Autosport.

“So, I was basically in a cast for like six weeks in hospital. And then from there when they removed that, I was able to go onto what they call a rehab facility and that’s where the real work starts. That’s where you kinda learn what it’s like to live your life in a wheelchair and all the challenges from feeding yourself to getting dressed and all the other things.

“I think I was six weeks in the first hospital, but in the rehab facility they wanted me in there for two months. I was in there three weeks and then I got a message that Frank would like to come visit me. So, at that time I was kinda scrambling, trying to figure out just how my life was going to be.

“And then when Frank arrived and I saw how he carried himself. He came into my room where I was staying and I just saw the confidence that he had and it was a life changing moment for me because he basically told me, he goes ‘Wayne, you’re basically fucked, but the best thing you can do is to get back out there and do what you love to do, and that’s racing’.”

Williams’ words resonated with Rainey, who would check out of the rehab clinic a week after that meeting “and I haven’t looked back”.

Wayne Rainey, Yamaha, Kevin Schwantz, Suzuki

Wayne Rainey, Yamaha, Kevin Schwantz, Suzuki

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The pair would keep in contact over the years, with Rainey spending time at F1 races as Williams’ guest. The MotoGP legend tells Autosport that Williams’ concern for his wellbeing never wavered whenever they would meet.

“I actually went and visited Frank a few times at his factory and went to a few of the F1 races as his guest and hung out with him,” Rainey added. “With Frank and myself, most of the relationship, the first thing he would always say when we chatted was ‘how is your health?’ Every time, he seemed like he was genuinely concerned, that if your health is good you can get on and do anything you want in life. So, he really stressed on just taking care of yourself. So, there was many things that can happen living in a chair the way we do, so he made it a point to take care of your health first.”

Just as Williams himself rallied after his own accident, so too did Rainey. From 1994 through 1998 he ran a grand prix team in the 250cc and 500cc classes with the help of fellow three-time MotoGP world champion Kenny Roberts. After deciding to return to America and spend more time with his family, Rainey would help bring MotoGP back to his native land at Laguna Seca in 2003.

And since 2015, Rainey has been president of MotoAmerica, which took over the running of the AMA Superbike scene in the States. Helping to rebuild that championship, Rainey’s efforts have also seen top American talents find competitive rides on the world championship scene – with the likes of Garrett Gerloff in World Superbike with Yamaha, and Joe Roberts, Cameron Beaubier and Sean Dylan Kelly in Moto2.

Read Also:

Without that meeting with Williams, Rainey is sure none of what he has achieved since his awful accident in 1993 would have been possible.

“I was a three-time world champion, I was 33 years old at the time, and then going through this dramatic change in my life there wasn’t a whole lot of direction,” he said. “I didn’t have many people to talk to, or people that I respect, that understood my mindset in the racing world. Frank, he was a world class runner when he was injured, and to see the racing thing was a way to get your mind going and the physical part would follow.

“To get back in there and to get your mind focused on the business side of racing, and doing it in a way in my situation, I didn’t know where that was going to take me. It ended taking me into team ownership, then after that when I decided to stop travelling the world, I ended up coming back to the States and I helped organise the US GP back at Laguna Seca.

“And now I’m the president of MotoAmerica and we’re going on year eight. So, without that conversation with Frank that day I’m pretty sure all of that wouldn’t have happened for me in my career.”

Frank Williams Patrick Head

Frank Williams Patrick Head

shares
comments

Related video

Ducati: Bagnaia “takes another step” in MotoGP when he “reaches his level”
Previous article

Ducati: Bagnaia “takes another step” in MotoGP when he “reaches his level”
Load comments
More
Lewis Duncan
Ducati: Bagnaia “takes another step” in MotoGP when he “reaches his level”
MotoGP

Ducati: Bagnaia “takes another step” in MotoGP when he “reaches his level”

Legendary F1 team boss Sir Frank Williams dies aged 79
Formula 1

Legendary F1 team boss Sir Frank Williams dies aged 79

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Jerez November testing Plus
MotoGP

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

Latest news

How Sir Frank Williams helped a MotoGP legend after his own life-changing accident
MotoGP MotoGP

How Sir Frank Williams helped a MotoGP legend after his own life-changing accident

Ducati: Bagnaia “takes another step” in MotoGP when he “reaches his level”
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati: Bagnaia “takes another step” in MotoGP when he “reaches his level”

Barcelona agrees new Formula 1, MotoGP deals until 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

Barcelona agrees new Formula 1, MotoGP deals until 2026

Rossi hopes Honda gives him first title-winning MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi hopes Honda gives him first title-winning MotoGP bike

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Plus

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

The 2021 MotoGP season may have only just ended but preparations for 2022 are well underway following a two-day test at Jerez this week. Ducati has hit the ground running while a lack of progress dominated Yamaha’s and world champion Fabio Quartararo’s test. While no battle lines have been drawn yet for 2022, it appears Ducati has already drawn first blood...

MotoGP
Nov 20, 2021
Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late Plus

Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late

Suzuki is on the search for a new team manager after its decision not to replace Davide Brivio at the start of 2021 was backed up by its unsuccessful bid to help Joan Mir defend his 2020 MotoGP world title. But whoever Shinichi Sahara appoints next, it may have already come too late to convince Mir to stick with the project

MotoGP
Nov 19, 2021
How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career Plus

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

The greatest chapter in MotoGP history came to a close at the Valencia Grand Prix as Valentino Rossi bid farewell after 26 seasons of grand prix racing. While his run to a strong 10th was a pleasing end to his time in MotoGP, it was what happened at the front of the grid that capped the Italian's ideal send-off

MotoGP
Nov 15, 2021
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Plus

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence Plus

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo’s MotoGP title defence

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Plus

The financial implications fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano Plus

The three factors that crowned MotoGP’s newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Plus

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Autosport pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.