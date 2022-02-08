Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

Honda uncovers iconic livery for 2022 MotoGP season

Honda has unveiled its traditional Repsol livery on its radically revised factory MotoGP bikes for the 2022 season at its launch on Tuesday.

Lewis Duncan
By:

The iconic Repsol Honda partnership dates back to 1995 and has been associated with world championship wins for Mick Doohan, Alex Criville, Valentino Rossi, Nicky Hayden, Casey Stoner and Marc Marquez.

The 2022 season is the last of Honda’s current deal with Repsol as title sponsor, after penning a two-year deal back in 2020.

PLUS: The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Six-time world champion Marc Marquez once again partners Pol Espargaro in 2022, with the former full recovered from a double vision issue which ruled him out of the final two rounds of last season.

Commenting on the season ahead, Honda team boss Alberto Puig said: “The last years were difficult, but I think life is about challenges, no?

“And even though we had really real problems, we managed to keep going as a group, as a team and the winter feeling, or the winter thoughts were to see if Marc was going to be ready and we were clearly expecting some news to see if he could be at the winter season tests and all the evolution of his physical problems.

“Fortunately, suddenly everything became clear, and he could, he could show up for the first test in Sepang and Indonesia, which is very important.

Repsol Honda RC213V

Repsol Honda RC213V

Photo by: Repsol Media

“It will be a big help. We knew Pol was ready, but it was important that Pol also had Marc and Marc had Pol to test the bikes and to develop all that Japan has been doing during the winter.”

Read Also:

Honda has come into the new season with a radically revised RC213V having struggled in recent years with a lack of traction.

The new bike was met with praise from its riders – though Marquez admitted at last weekend’s Sepang test that he is having to currently “sacrifice” his strongest point of braking on the Honda as he doesn’t yet understand its front end.

Marquez still led the Honda charge in last weekend’s Sepang test in eighth, 0.201 seconds off the pace, with Pol Espargaro completing the top 10 on the combined standings.

Honda will be back on track this weekend at the new Mandalika track in Indonesia for the final three days of testing.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
20 h
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 3, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Plus

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
Autosport.com
