Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez
Marc Marquez believes Honda is currently good enough to fight for fifth to 10th place in MotoGP with its 2023 bike following the conclusion of pre-season testing.
Honda’s difficult winter continued in Portugal last weekend at the final two-day test of the pre-season, with Marquez ending up 14th overall behind new team-mate Joan Mir.
Marquez says he rode the bike he finished with in the Malaysia test on Sunday in Portugal and did feel “better” as he worked on race set-up.
But he concedes even with this, Honda is not going to the opening round of the 2023 season able to fight for the win or challenge for a podium.
“Unfortunately, some of the things that Honda expected would work on track was not working like we expected,” Marquez said when asked to sum up his test.
“And then I was riding the same bike today as we finished with in Malaysia. It’s true that we changed the set-up a bit, my team organised a good plan and we did a few steps and I was feeling better and better.
“I was able to work on the rhythm, because when you try different things every run it’s more difficult.
“But now, for Portimao we cannot think about the podium or the victory. We have to think about what we have, try to take the best. Also, the conditions will change, the rubber on the track.
Insight: What we learned from the final MotoGP pre-season test of 2023
“We will see, but at the moment if tomorrow was the race with the conditions we had on track [in the test] we can fight for fifth to 10th, I believe.”
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marquez wouldn’t comment if he felt the 2023 Honda genuinely has untapped potential to be able to fight at the front of the grid, but says he “cannot start a season with a negative mentality”.
“We will see,” he added. “Of course, we need to believe in it and at the moment in the standings everybody has zero points. Then when we pass five, six races you will understand immediately where you are.
“But it’s true we need to make a step, to keep improving. But you cannot start a season with a negative mentality. You need to start with a positive mentality, trying to find the best.
“If you need to fight for the top five, try to fight for the top five. If you need to fight for the top 10, try to fight for the top 10.
“This will be the key of the season. If you start a season with a negative mentality, it will be a very long season with 42 races.”
Marquez did attempt a time attack lap on Sunday in Portugal, but had his first lap interrupted by an issue.
He felt the lap time was “not bad’ considering this and that he was “very fast” in the first three sectors, only to “lose everything” in the final split.
Honda "cannot be optimistic" after first day of Portugal MotoGP testing - Marquez
Honda "cannot be optimistic" after first day of Portugal MotoGP testing - Marquez Honda "cannot be optimistic" after first day of Portugal MotoGP testing - Marquez
Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title'
Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title' Marquez ends Sepang MotoGP test 'without the bike I need to win the title'
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Marquez: 2023 Honda MotoGP bike "still far from the top"
Marquez: 2023 Honda MotoGP bike "still far from the top" Marquez: 2023 Honda MotoGP bike "still far from the top"
Exclusive Q&A with Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig looking ahead to 2023
Exclusive Q&A with Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig looking ahead to 2023 Exclusive Q&A with Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig looking ahead to 2023
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP
Latest news
Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites
Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites Red Bull: F1 advantage will "melt away" as wind tunnel penalty bites
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain
Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain Why Saudi Arabian GP could throw up a different F1 mix to Bahrain
Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez
Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez Honda good enough for fifth to 10th after Portugal MotoGP test – Marquez
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.