Government rejects MotoGP proposal to change Australian GP venue

The Government of Victoria has dismissed a proposal from MotoGP promoter Dorna to stage future editions of the Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the state that hosts both the motorcycle and Formula 1 grands prix made it clear that the MotoGP event must continue to be held at Phillip Island, located around 140 kilometres south of Melbourne.

The reaction comes amid uncertainty over the future of the race at the track which overlooks the Tasman Sea; the current contract between Dorna and Phillip Island expires after this season’s race, scheduled for late October.

That situation has opened the door for the championship promoter to explore alternatives and according to the official statement, the most attractive option for Dorna was to move locations

“The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix is synonymous with Phillip Island, and Victoria is proud to support it,” read a statement from the government led by Jacinta Allan.

"Today, the Allan Government rejected Dorna Sports’ request to move the event from Phillip Island to Albert Park."

Bird's eye view of the Albert Park Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The message also underlines the tangible and intangible added value of the race in its current location: “The MotoGP Grand Prix attracts tens of thousands of visitors to Phillip Island every year. It is good for tourism, for local businesses and for jobs.”

While ruling out a potential change of venue, the Victorian government has pledged to invest in upgrades to the circuit’s facilities to meet MotoGP’s sporting and commercial requirements, particularly following Liberty Media’s acquisition of the championship’s commercial rights holder.

“Victoria has agreed to provide additional funding to help Dorna create a bigger and better event beyond 2026, on the condition that it remains at Phillip Island,” the statement added.

Carlos Ezpeleta, MotoGP’s sporting director, travelled to Australia late last year. Autosport understands that during the visit, he outlined two possible paths to extend the agreement: one involving capital investment to modernise the circuit, and the other a relocation.

“They need to make improvements to bring the event up to the standards we want for MotoGP, in terms of infrastructure, the pit area, the paddock and access,” Ezpeleta told Autosport.