Subscribe
Previous / “Super-slow” Quartararo despondent after woeful Motegi MotoGP sprint
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

Espargaro fumes as Aprilia MotoGP reliability gremlins strike again

Aleix Espargaro was left frustrated as an Aprilia engine problem caused him to drop out of the sprint race ahead of this weekend’s MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix.

Jamie Klein
By:
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Espargaro was in the fight for a top-five position when his RS-GP suddenly slowed on lap eight of Saturday’s 12-lap race, won by Jorge Martin's Pramac Ducati, forcing him into the pits and retirement.

It follows a similar episode in last weekend’s Indian Grand Prix but, while Espargaro put that problem down to the intense heat at the Buddh International Circuit, this time he was a lot a loss to explain what caused the issue.

“I don't understand what's going on; the problems of the past are coming back,” a visibly frustrated Espargaro told reporters after the race. “I don't really know what to say. 

“In Buddh one part of the bike was damaged in qualifying, and another in the race. Today, it happened again. 

“I think when it comes to the races I'm proving to be very competitive. This time I was [fighting for] fifth again, riding very fast. 

“I can't do any more, and this would take away the enthusiasm and the desire from anyone. Right now I would choose to go home.

“One of the cylinder banks of the engine stopped, and the bike wouldn't go over 80km/h. This time, unlike Buddh, the engine has been damaged and we have to change it. 

“It's true that we have problems when it's very hot, but I don't think this was the problem, because the temperature here is not like it was in India.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

After emerging as a title contender with Aprilia for the first time last year, Espargaro suffered a notable drop-off in form towards the end of the year, failing to finish in the top eight in the final five races of the season.

That included a bike problem that forced him to start from the pits at Motegi last year, and another problem in the Valencia finale that forced him to retire.

“It always happens in the second half of the championship, not in the first half,” pointed out Espargaro. 

“The engineers may think it's a matter of bad luck because it's a small part like this. But I don't believe in bad luck, so it should be investigated.”

After Espargaro’s exit, Aprilia came away with a single point from the sprint as Maverick Vinales came home ninth, with Raul Fernandez completing the top 10 on his RNF-run satellite RS-GP. 

shares
comments

“Super-slow” Quartararo despondent after woeful Motegi MotoGP sprint
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
"I couldn’t see anything" - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish

"I couldn’t see anything" - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish

MotoGP
Japanese GP

"I couldn’t see anything" - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish "I couldn’t see anything" - Why Oliveira lost Motegi MotoGP top-six finish

Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future Marquez: "Romantic" podium doesn't change Honda MotoGP future

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Aleix Espargaro More
Aleix Espargaro
Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

MotoGP
Indian GP

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

Espargaro’s ‘life passed before my eyes’ after historic home MotoGP win

Espargaro’s ‘life passed before my eyes’ after historic home MotoGP win

MotoGP
Catalan GP

Espargaro’s ‘life passed before my eyes’ after historic home MotoGP win Espargaro’s ‘life passed before my eyes’ after historic home MotoGP win

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Argentinian GP

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

Aprilia Racing Team More
Aprilia Racing Team
Vinales “bet on myself” to succeed with Aprilia after Yamaha MotoGP split

Vinales “bet on myself” to succeed with Aprilia after Yamaha MotoGP split

MotoGP
Catalan GP

Vinales “bet on myself” to succeed with Aprilia after Yamaha MotoGP split Vinales “bet on myself” to succeed with Aprilia after Yamaha MotoGP split

Espargaro ‘felt like I lost’ after qualifying before Barcelona MotoGP sprint win

Espargaro ‘felt like I lost’ after qualifying before Barcelona MotoGP sprint win

MotoGP
Catalan GP

Espargaro ‘felt like I lost’ after qualifying before Barcelona MotoGP sprint win Espargaro ‘felt like I lost’ after qualifying before Barcelona MotoGP sprint win

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Latest news

Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega NASCAR playoff win

Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega NASCAR playoff win

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II

Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega NASCAR playoff win Blaney beats Harvick in photo finish for Talladega NASCAR playoff win

Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat

Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat Toyota joins WRC royalty with manufacturers' title three-peat

WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport

WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport

WRC WRC
Rally Chile

WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport WRC Chile: Tanak masterclass delivers victory for M-Sport

Sims "surprised" to be leading 2023 IMSA standings with one race to go

Sims "surprised" to be leading 2023 IMSA standings with one race to go

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Sims "surprised" to be leading 2023 IMSA standings with one race to go Sims "surprised" to be leading 2023 IMSA standings with one race to go

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe