Subscribe
Previous / Miller’s double Le Mans MotoGP DNF “not good enough” Next / Petrucci “will never forget” Le Mans MotoGP comeback “gift”
MotoGP / French GP News

Espargaro: Aprilia “has to prove” its Ducati-beating bluster in MotoGP now

Aleix Espargaro says he and Aprilia “have to prove” that they are as close to Ducati in MotoGP in 2023 as they claim following a “much-needed” French GP result.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
German Garcia Casanova
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing

Having already taken a grand prix win in the opening five rounds of 2022, Aprilia has just one podium to its credit in 2023 so far – a second for Maverick Vinales in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Espargaro has had a particularly mixed start to 2023, achieving a best of fifth in the Spanish and French GPs having started on pole at Jerez. He currently sits 11th in the standings, 52 points off championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.

The Spaniard believes Aprilia’s gap to Ducati right now is “not that big”, but the manufacturer has to start proving this after a “much-needed” strong showing at Le Mans.

“I needed a race like this, feeling strong, faster than the guys in front of me,” Espargaro said.

“Obviously the result doesn’t shine at all. Fifth place is not fantastic. But it’s a race I really [think was] much-needed.

“I was feeling strong and fast. After this crazy start to the season we have no big injuries, so we can breathe a bit and come back to a very special GP, which Mugello will be for us.

“It’s not that big [the gap to Ducati].

“I feel I have to perform a little bit better in the races.

“I believe we can do it, because I feel we have a really, really good bike right now.

“But I keep saying this and I keep saying that the bike is good, that we are not far from Ducati. But we have to prove that.”

Espargaro needs to finish more races ahead of the Ducati brigade

Espargaro needs to finish more races ahead of the Ducati brigade

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Espargaro added that he hopes his Le Mans grand prix result is “just the beginning” of a proper resurgence in his 2023 form.

“I can’t be happy with fifth, but I’m satisfied after a lot of ups and downs during the start of this season, especially after my mistake in qualifying [when I crashed] and lost a lot of places on the grid,” he said after Sunday’s grand prix.

“I’m satisfied with the speed I showed. I made some progress, a lot of overtakes.

“So, I hope it’s just the beginning. We are getting more points, getting closer to the top guys.

“So, hopefully I can do three solid races after this stop and in the summer break I hope I can be in the top five in the championship.”

shares
comments

Miller’s double Le Mans MotoGP DNF “not good enough”

Petrucci “will never forget” Le Mans MotoGP comeback “gift”
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Petrucci “will never forget” Le Mans MotoGP comeback “gift”

Petrucci “will never forget” Le Mans MotoGP comeback “gift”

MotoGP
French GP

Petrucci “will never forget” Le Mans MotoGP comeback “gift” Petrucci “will never forget” Le Mans MotoGP comeback “gift”

Miller’s double Le Mans MotoGP DNF “not good enough”

Miller’s double Le Mans MotoGP DNF “not good enough”

MotoGP
French GP

Miller’s double Le Mans MotoGP DNF “not good enough” Miller’s double Le Mans MotoGP DNF “not good enough”

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Aprilia Racing Team More
Aprilia Racing Team
Aprilia "not in control" of issue that took out two riders in Americas MotoGP

Aprilia "not in control" of issue that took out two riders in Americas MotoGP

MotoGP
Americas GP

Aprilia "not in control" of issue that took out two riders in Americas MotoGP Aprilia "not in control" of issue that took out two riders in Americas MotoGP

Espargaro: Aprilia "nightmare" in wet felt like "flat tyre" in Argentina GP

Espargaro: Aprilia "nightmare" in wet felt like "flat tyre" in Argentina GP

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Espargaro: Aprilia "nightmare" in wet felt like "flat tyre" in Argentina GP Espargaro: Aprilia "nightmare" in wet felt like "flat tyre" in Argentina GP

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Latest news

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice Indy 500: Sato tops 229mph to lead Ganassi 1-2 in practice

The grim reality that made Imola’s F1 weekend impossible to save

The grim reality that made Imola’s F1 weekend impossible to save

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

The grim reality that made Imola’s F1 weekend impossible to save The grim reality that made Imola’s F1 weekend impossible to save

IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals

IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals

INDY IndyCar

IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals IndyCar’s 2024 hybrid system could be “most effective” on ovals

Petrucci “will never forget” Le Mans MotoGP comeback “gift”

Petrucci “will never forget” Le Mans MotoGP comeback “gift”

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Petrucci “will never forget” Le Mans MotoGP comeback “gift” Petrucci “will never forget” Le Mans MotoGP comeback “gift”

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe