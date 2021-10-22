Tickets Subscribe
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Miller tops FP2 session in damp conditions

Ducati’s Jack Miller dominated a damp second MotoGP practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as points leader Fabio Quartararo’s wet woes continued in 16th.

The rain from FP1 had disappeared but the track remained damp for the start of the second 45-minute session of the Misano weekend.

With conditions better than they were, improvements on the combined standings came in quickly, with Ducati’s Jack Miller setting the most significant time in the opening stages of FP2.

The Australian found a 1m41.833s to take over at the top of the pile just under 10 minutes into the session, before improving that to a 1m41.547s.

This put him over a second clear of Johann Zarco’s FP1 best, while on the individual FP2 times he was 1.2 seconds clear of Tech3 KTM’s Iker Lecuona.

Miller’s 1m41.305s would go unchallenged through to the chequered flag despite further improvements being made in the closing stages when the track was at its driest.

The Australian ended up 0.927s clear of Pramac’s Zarco, who made a late move up to second, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro completing the top three a further 0.059s back.

Lecuona ended his strong afternoon fourth in FP2 ahead of his factory KTM counterpart Miguel Oliveira, with Avintia rookie Luca Marini making a move to sixth at the death.

Lorenzo Savadori is making a wildcard appearance for Aprilia this weekend and currently holds a provisional Q2 place at the end of Friday after finishing FP2 seventh.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Francesco Bagnaia was eighth on the sister factory team Ducati, 1.364s off his team-mate’s pace, but would likely have been a bit closer had he not made a mistake on his final flying lap going through the Curvone right-hander.

Completing the top 10 was the sister Tech3 KTM of Danilo Petrucci and Pramac’s Jorge Martin, with current world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki shuffled out of the top 10 into 11th by 0.033s.

The late changes to the top 10 also led to Austin race winner Marc Marquez being shuffled into a provisional Q1 spot in 14th on his Honda behind brother Alex Marquez (LCR Honda) and Avintia’s Enea Bastianini.

Alex Rins joined his Suzuki team-mate Mir in failing to crack the top 10 on a low-key day for the Spaniard down in 15th, with championship leader Quartararo 1.792s off the pace down in 16th after another scrappy session in the wet conditions.

A crash at Turn 13 in the final 15 minutes for Honda’s Pol Espargaro left him stranded down in 19th ahead of Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli and Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, with Valentino Rossi (Petronas SRT) shadowing his former team-mates.

Emilia Romagna MotoGP - FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'41.305  
2 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'42.232 0.927
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'42.291 0.986
4 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'42.576 1.271
5 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'42.591 1.286
6 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'42.601 1.296
7 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'42.615 1.310
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'42.669 1.364
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'42.775 1.470
10 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'42.809 1.504
11 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'42.842 1.537
12 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'42.842 1.537
13 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'42.879 1.574
14 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'42.883 1.578
15 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'42.944 1.639
16 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'43.097 1.792
17 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'43.237 1.932
18 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'43.413 2.108
19 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'43.470 2.165
20 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'43.585 2.280
21 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'43.679 2.374
22 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'43.789 2.484
23 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'44.075 2.770
24 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'44.643 3.338
View full results
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title Plus

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha on his road to the MotoGP title

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

There once was a time when Honda controlled any young rider who emerged in motorcycling, but its market dominance has now swung to the side of MotoGP rival KTM and, to a lesser extent Ducati. Could this development have significant ramifications for the future?

MotoGP
Oct 12, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Plus

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream” Plus

The Marquez self-preservation that fulfilled a COTA MotoGP “dream”

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021

