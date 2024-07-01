Ducati picks MotoGP crew chief for Marquez's factory step in 2025
Marc Marquez to get new crew chief on his step up to the factory team in 2025
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Ducati has chosen Marco Rigamonti as Marc Marquez's crew chief for his move to the factory MotoGP team in 2025, Autosport has learned.
The Lombardy-born technician, who is currently Enea Bastianini's crew chief, will be in charge of managing the team that will work on the Desmosedici GP25 with which Marquez will compete in 2025.
Before sitting in the corner of Bastianini's garage the last two seasons, Rigamonti also worked at Suzuki with Andrea Iannone in 2017 and 2018, before returning to the Ducati with Pramac to be Johann Zarco's crew chief.
Last weekend, at Assen, Marquez appeared publicly for the first time after Ducati announced following the Italian GP that it had opted for him over Jorge Martin as Francesco Bagnaia's new team-mate in the Bolognese company's factory structure.
The Catalan then revealed that Javi Ortiz, the only mechanic he took with him to Gresini from his previous stint at Honda and with whom he has a close relationship, will also follow him to the factory Ducati team.
Autosport understands that Mattia Sereni, his current electronics engineer and one of the Gresini members of the Ducati staff, will also follow him.
Ducati has already told Rigamonti what his new duties will be once Marquez assumes the role of factory rider, presumably at the test that follows the final round of the season in Valencia.
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Since joining Gresini following his departure from Honda, Marquez has been working with Frankie Carchedi, the engineer who helped Joan Mir become world champion with Suzuki in 2020.
Carchedi is contracted directly with the Faenza-based outfit.
"The people in charge at Ducati will be the first to place the people they consider to be the most suitable for me, in order to ensure that my performance is the best possible," Marquez said at Assen.
This outcome puts an end to rumours that the Spaniard could be reunited with Santi Hernandez, his technical manager for seven of the eight world titles Marquez has won.
Hernandez will most likely continue alongside Joan Mir in the official Honda garage, with Mir set to agree a two-year contract extension.
