All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP

Ducati picks MotoGP crew chief for Marquez's factory step in 2025

Marc Marquez to get new crew chief on his step up to the factory team in 2025

Oriol Puigdemont
Oriol Puigdemont
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati has chosen Marco Rigamonti as Marc Marquez's crew chief for his move to the factory MotoGP team in 2025, Autosport has learned.

The Lombardy-born technician, who is currently Enea Bastianini's crew chief, will be in charge of managing the team that will work on the Desmosedici GP25 with which Marquez will compete in 2025.

Before sitting in the corner of Bastianini's garage the last two seasons, Rigamonti also worked at Suzuki with Andrea Iannone in 2017 and 2018, before returning to the Ducati with Pramac to be Johann Zarco's crew chief.

Last weekend, at Assen, Marquez appeared publicly for the first time after Ducati announced following the Italian GP that it had opted for him over Jorge Martin as Francesco Bagnaia's new team-mate in the Bolognese company's factory structure.

The Catalan then revealed that Javi Ortiz, the only mechanic he took with him to Gresini from his previous stint at Honda and with whom he has a close relationship, will also follow him to the factory Ducati team.

Autosport understands that Mattia Sereni, his current electronics engineer and one of the Gresini members of the Ducati staff, will also follow him.

Ducati has already told Rigamonti what his new duties will be once Marquez assumes the role of factory rider, presumably at the test that follows the final round of the season in Valencia.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Since joining Gresini following his departure from Honda, Marquez has been working with Frankie Carchedi, the engineer who helped Joan Mir become world champion with Suzuki in 2020.

Carchedi is contracted directly with the Faenza-based outfit.

"The people in charge at Ducati will be the first to place the people they consider to be the most suitable for me, in order to ensure that my performance is the best possible," Marquez said at Assen.

This outcome puts an end to rumours that the Spaniard could be reunited with Santi Hernandez, his technical manager for seven of the eight world titles Marquez has won.

Hernandez will most likely continue alongside Joan Mir in the official Honda garage, with Mir set to agree a two-year contract extension.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Alex Marquez signs new two-year deal with Gresini MotoGP team
Next article The inverse Marquez trait that helped Bagnaia’s Assen MotoGP domination

Top Comments

Oriol Puigdemont
More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Postponed Kazakhstan GP set to be axed, replaced by second Qatar MotoGP race

Postponed Kazakhstan GP set to be axed, replaced by second Qatar MotoGP race

MotoGP
Kazakhstan GP
Postponed Kazakhstan GP set to be axed, replaced by second Qatar MotoGP race
Martin manager expects Ducati to provide full support for rest of MotoGP 2024

Martin manager expects Ducati to provide full support for rest of MotoGP 2024

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Martin manager expects Ducati to provide full support for rest of MotoGP 2024
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
Marc Marquez
More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez’s Assen MotoGP tyre pressure penalty highlights unfair rules flaw

Marquez’s Assen MotoGP tyre pressure penalty highlights unfair rules flaw

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Marquez’s Assen MotoGP tyre pressure penalty highlights unfair rules flaw
Marquez penalised for tyre pressure infringement in Assen MotoGP race

Marquez penalised for tyre pressure infringement in Assen MotoGP race

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Marquez penalised for tyre pressure infringement in Assen MotoGP race
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Ducati Team
More from
Ducati Team
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia takes dominant sprint win, Marquez crashes

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia takes dominant sprint win, Marquez crashes

MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia takes dominant sprint win, Marquez crashes
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia smashes lap record to take pole, Marquez crashes

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia smashes lap record to take pole, Marquez crashes

MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia smashes lap record to take pole, Marquez crashes
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Japanese GP
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
How the latest Mercedes tweak played its part in Austria F1 win

How the latest Mercedes tweak played its part in Austria F1 win

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
How the latest Mercedes tweak played its part in Austria F1 win
Honda signs retiring Espargaro to expand MotoGP test team

Honda signs retiring Espargaro to expand MotoGP test team

MGP MotoGP
Honda signs retiring Espargaro to expand MotoGP test team
Andretti rules out adding part-time IndyCar entry for Pourchaire

Andretti rules out adding part-time IndyCar entry for Pourchaire

INDY IndyCar
Andretti rules out adding part-time IndyCar entry for Pourchaire

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe