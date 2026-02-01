Skip to main content
MotoGP Sepang shakedown

Ducati debuts aerodynamic package at Sepang MotoGP shakedown

Despite its current dominance in MotoGP, Ducati hasn't been complacent with the development of the GP26

Matteo Nugnes
Matteo Nugnes
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Ducati Team bike with new fairing

Ducati Team bike with new fairing

Photo by: MotoGP

Ducati introduced a significantly updated aerodynamic package on its Desmosedici GP at the Sepang shakedown test, offering a first glimpse of major aero developments ahead of the 2026 MotoGP season. 

The bike run by test rider Michele Pirro in Malaysia looked markedly different from the version shown at Ducati’s season launch, with changes to the fairing, wings and other aero elements. 

One of the most striking developments is at the front end: the wing elements mounted on the front are noticeably larger than before, with a double-profile lower section featuring internal ducting. The upper portion of the fairing has also changed shape, becoming more squared-off and tapered.

The airbox inlet has been reshaped, too: it now appears flatter and more horizontally extended than on the previous specification, which could influence airflow management and cooling.

 

Further down the bodywork, Ducati has reintroduced the fairing step seen during November’s Valencia test — a stepped section of the fairing blended directly into a long slot that runs nearly to the tail — rather than the smoother shapes shown at the launch. The lower diffuser area also appears larger, suggesting increased focus on underbody aerodynamics and airflow control.

Taken together, these changes suggest that what was meant to be a transitional year of development for the 2026 GP26 is instead shaping up to be something of a half-revolution in aerodynamic philosophy at Borgo Panigale — with significant evolution under the bodywork compared with the bike first revealed to the public.

While the shakedown test is restricted to test riders and rookies — meaning regular factory and satellite riders have not yet been on track — Ducati’s decision to bring such a visibly different package to Sepang highlights its intent to push forward on aero performance well before the official pre-season tests begin next week. 

