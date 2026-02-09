Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

How Newey hopes to help Aston Martin party like it's 1998

Formula 1
Formula 1
How Newey hopes to help Aston Martin party like it's 1998

Aston Martin reveals F1 2026 livery for Newey-designed AMR26

Formula 1
Formula 1
Aston Martin reveals F1 2026 livery for Newey-designed AMR26

Cadillac reveals cost of Super Bowl advert for its F1 livery reveal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Cadillac reveals cost of Super Bowl advert for its F1 livery reveal

McLaren explains "brutal" hidden design challenges of 2026 F1 rules

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
McLaren explains "brutal" hidden design challenges of 2026 F1 rules

McLaren: Engine compression ratio saga "typical politics of F1"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
McLaren: Engine compression ratio saga "typical politics of F1"

McLaren unveils papaya livery for 2026 F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
Cadillac launch
McLaren unveils papaya livery for 2026 F1 car

Inside the 'digital brain' that supports the FIA's decisions in F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Inside the 'digital brain' that supports the FIA's decisions in F1

Ducati: Bagnaia back to his ‘2024 mentality’ in MotoGP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Ducati: Bagnaia back to his ‘2024 mentality’ in MotoGP
MotoGP

Ducati: Bagnaia back to his ‘2024 mentality’ in MotoGP

All signs point to Francesco Bagnaia rediscovering his form after a turbulent 2025 campaign

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi believes Francesco Bagnaia is firmly back on track in MotoGP, saying he is once again displaying the mentality that defined his 2024 season.

Factory Ducati rider Bagnaia made an impressive start to pre-season testing in Malaysia last week, after immediately feeling at ease on the new GP26.

Although he ended up only fifth on the timesheets, he turned heads with his long-run pace during a sprint simulation, lapping just a tenth shy of the pace set by Gresini’s Alex Marquez.

This performance was in stark contrast to his largely disastrous 2025 campaign, during which he struggled to adapt to the GP25 and frequently found himself running at the back of the pack.

The Italian himself said he was able to find the feeling that was missing last year, particularly praising the improved braking stability of the Desmosedici - even if he stopped short of declaring that his 2025 difficulties were completely behind him.

Tardozzi echoed those sentiments, insisting Bagnaia’s mindset heading into 2026 closely resembles the version seen two years ago, when he won 11 of 20 grands prix and narrowly lost the championship to Pramac’s Jorge Martin.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“At the beginning of the year, when he returned from the winter break, I found a completely different Pecco, with a different mentality. Reminiscent of the 2024 version. So, I think Pecco is going to be a very tough rival to beat in the upcoming races," Tardozzi told MotoGP’s website.

He added: “He's a very intelligent person, so we talk a lot with him, Gigi [Dall'Igna] in particular, and I think that since the Valencia test he's already regained the right mental attitude. We're very happy; we know we have a very competitive Pecco."

The rumour mill has been rife about Bagnaia’s future, with Autosport reporting earlier this month that current KTM rider Pedro Acosta is being lined up as his potential replacement for 2027.

In response to the speculation, Bagnaia has already made it clear that a satellite Ducati seat would not appeal to him, hinting that his long association with the Borgo Panigale marque could come to an end if he loses his place in the factory team.

Tardozzi reiterated that Ducati’s immediate focus remains on signing a new contract with world champion Marc Marquez before making any decisions about the second factory bike: “Pecco is in our heart, but until we have not finalised Marc’s [contract], we don't want to talk with other riders because maybe in the last moment he will not sign. So first Marc, then we'll see.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Razgatlioglu was slower than he expected at MotoGP Sepang test

Top Comments

More from
Rachit Thukral

Aprilia sees itself in Ducati’s “slipstream” after Sepang MotoGP test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Aprilia sees itself in Ducati’s “slipstream” after Sepang MotoGP test

How the MotoGP 2026 season launch event unfolded

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Launch
How the MotoGP 2026 season launch event unfolded

Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Who is going well and who is in trouble after MotoGP Sepang test
More from
Francesco Bagnaia

Bagnaia targets factory team as MotoGP future questions linger

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Bagnaia targets factory team as MotoGP future questions linger

The MotoGP Sepang test race simulations that put Alex Marquez ahead of Bagnaia and Marc Marquez

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
The MotoGP Sepang test race simulations that put Alex Marquez ahead of Bagnaia and Marc Marquez

How Ducati made life difficult for itself and Bagnaia with GP24 switch ambiguity

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
How Ducati made life difficult for itself and Bagnaia with GP24 switch ambiguity
More from
Ducati Team

Why Ducati has given rivals a reality check in MotoGP Sepang test

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Why Ducati has given rivals a reality check in MotoGP Sepang test

Breakthrough or false dawn? Bagnaia finds early confidence on 2026 Ducati

MotoGP
MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing
Breakthrough or false dawn? Bagnaia finds early confidence on 2026 Ducati

Why Ducati must own its GP25 shortcomings to be winners again in 2026

MotoGP
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Why Ducati must own its GP25 shortcomings to be winners again in 2026

Latest news

How Newey hopes to help Aston Martin party like it's 1998

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
How Newey hopes to help Aston Martin party like it's 1998

Aston Martin reveals F1 2026 livery for Newey-designed AMR26

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Aston Martin reveals F1 2026 livery for Newey-designed AMR26

Cadillac reveals cost of Super Bowl advert for its F1 livery reveal

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Cadillac reveals cost of Super Bowl advert for its F1 livery reveal

McLaren explains "brutal" hidden design challenges of 2026 F1 rules

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
McLaren explains "brutal" hidden design challenges of 2026 F1 rules