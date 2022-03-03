Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

Dovizioso unhappy with “useless” Qatar MotoGP schedule

RNF Racing Yamaha MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso doesn’t agree with the schedule for this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix as it renders several practice sessions “useless”.

Dovizioso unhappy with “useless” Qatar MotoGP schedule
Lewis Duncan
By:

The 15-time MotoGP race winner makes his full-time return in 2022 having spent much of last year serving a sabbatical after losing his Ducati ride, only contesting the final five races for RNF in its previous guise as Petronas SRT.

The 2022 MotoGP season – the longest in history at 21 races – begins this weekend in Qatar under the floodlights, though will start earlier than normal at 6pm local time.

As a result, FP1 and FP3 will take place during daylight hours, while the rest of the running is at dusk – which will mean track conditions will be radically different.

On top of this, there was no pre-season testing at the Losail International Circuit this year, meaning useful track time for the riders will be limited come Sunday’s race.

“Also, this weekend is always a bit difficult because it’s the first round and the first round, there’s always big tension from everybody,” Dovizioso said in response to a question from Autosport on Thursday.

“But more than that, you’re not able to work during the weekend especially without a test.

“I don’t agree about the timing of the practice, but it’s something we already spoke about in the past, some riders pushed a lot to race as soon as possible [in Qatar] because of the humidity.

“But I think it’s a bit too early and you can’t really work during the weekend because practice one and three is useless.

“You just ride because you have to ride, not because you can work because the conditions are very different.”

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: MotoGP

Dovizioso made some gains in adapting to the Yamaha during winter testing – having last ridden an M1 in 2012 – but admitted after the Indonesia test that he still “doesn’t understand” the bike.

Having won the Qatar GP twice in the past, Dovizioso says “I don’t want to expect a lot” on his first race weekend on the factory-backed Yamaha give the uncertainties that still remain regarding adapting his riding style to the M1.

“I really don’t know, because the tests are always very strange,” he added.

“Even more [this year] because we did the test in Indonesia.

“So, my feeling improved a bit, especially on the braking, but I’m still not confident on the bike to say ‘I can do that, I can do this’.

Read Also:

“So, the situation is not that clear to me. We are coming to a completely different track, I never rode the Yamaha here.

“I’m really happy to be here, but I don’t know if I can be really competitive.

“So, I don’t want to say anything and I don’t want to expect a lot because in my opinion I can be competitive, but how much and after what happened in the test it’s very difficult for me to know.

“So, I will approach the weekend in an open way, also because we don’t know the situation with the track and that will affect everybody.

“I’m really focused on what I have to be focused on, and after we will see our situation, our position.”

Ducati’s Miller “coming in hungry” to 2022 MotoGP season
Ducati’s Miller “coming in hungry” to 2022 MotoGP season
The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022
The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Plus

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season

MotoGP
1 h
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma Plus

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” its enigma

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Plus

Why MotoGP 2022's dawn will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Plus

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals have highlighted the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Plus

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
Autosport.com
