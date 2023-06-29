Dorna rules out MotoGP grid expansion for 2024

The grid was cut down by two at the end of last year when Suzuki elected to quit MotoGP, citing financial reasons for its decision to withdraw one year into a new contract with the championship.

In recent weeks, there have been rumours about the possibility of KTM expanding its presence to six bikes for 2024 as it looks to find a place for its prodigal talent Pedro Acosta.

However, in an interview with the Tot Costa programme on Catalunya Radio, Ezpeleta confirmed there would be no extra team in 2024 and states Dorna would prefer to have the grid capped at 20 bikes.

“There are no plans to have more than 22 bikes next year,” Ezpeleta said.

“In fact, for us the ideal number is 20. From what I understand, we will have the pleasure of having Pedro in MotoGP.

“But then there are some conversations between Pedro and his team and his manufacturer [to be had].”

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM’s seat issue revolves around the fact that its factory team duo Jack Miller and Brad Binder are contracted until the end of 2024, while Tech3’s Pol Espargaro also has a two-year deal.

Rookie Augusto Fernandez does not have his future secured beyond 2023, but has so far performed solidly in his first season, scoring a best of fourth at the French Grand Prix.

Acosta confirmed during the Dutch GP weekend that he would be stepping up to MotoGP in 2024 after two seasons in Moto2.

In the same Catalunya Radio interview, Ezpeleta also confirmed Autosport’s report on Wednesday that the championship is looking to reintroduce concessions to help Yamaha and Honda.

"We are working on helping, not only Honda, but also Yamaha, another Japanese manufacturer, so that they can become competitive again in a faster way," Ezpeleta added.

"Honda and Yamaha were very considerate with the concessions regulation in the past, and that was vital for Ducati to be competitive and also for Suzuki to be competitive so quickly, and for KTM and Aprilia to enter the world championship officially and be competitive as well.

"The other manufacturers will also understand this. Dorna's official position is that the concessions system must be updated."

It is thought that concessions returning will be discussed by the manufacturers at the British GP in August.