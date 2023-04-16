Subscribe
Previous / Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike hasn’t made big gains in “four years”
MotoGP / Americas GP News

COTA layout masked usual sprint race aggression, say leading MotoGP riders

The MotoGP Americas Grand Prix sprint race saw lower levels of aggression than in previous rounds, which some leading riders believe is down to the track layout in Austin.

Lewis Duncan
By:
COTA layout masked usual sprint race aggression, say leading MotoGP riders

A number of riders complained last month in Portugal after the inaugural sprint race about the aggression levels seen in the half-distance contest, which the format continuing to receive mixed reviews in Argentina.

Though there was some hard racing in the sprint race on Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas, aggression levels were much lower than they had been in the previous two rounds.

COTA sprint winner Francesco Bagnaia believes riders are starting to get used to the sprint races, but concedes the nature of the Texan venue was the biggest contributing factor to the lower aggression levels and expects the next one in Jerez to be “a different story”.

“For me, we are getting used to the sprint race,” said reigning world champion Bagnaia.

“Also the track has less points where you can do crazy things. So, if you consider the first race was messier, the battle was too intense. The second one there was some touches, some contacts, but not as big as the first one. And this one was calmer.

“So, maybe we are getting used to it. But first of all, I think it’s the track. For sure in Jerez it’s a different story.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

LCR Honda’s Alex Rins, who was second in Saturday’s sprint, echoed Bagnaia’s comments and noted that the hot conditions stopped anyone from making aggressive moves.

“For me, more than us being calm, I think it’s the kind of track because this track you have quite a lot of hot spots to overtake, but not that many like for example in Portimao,” said Rins after his first podium as a Honda rider.

“Also, the hot conditions in the race was super high, so already to brake behind some riders I was feeling some locking. So, for sure it was more difficult than usual.”

Read Also:

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro felt differently to his peers and thinks the fact the pace Bagnaia was setting at the front stretched the field enough to make the race calmer.

“For me it’s about the speed,” Espargaro said after finishing the sprint just shy of the podium in fourth.

“Every time there is somebody in front who pushes, and the pace is high, you will see it being more calm.

“Obviously, it’s race three, everyone is a little bit more relaxed, there have been many injuries – for sure that is in the head of every rider.

“But today, Pecco pushed in front very strong and the riders behind were trying to follow him very close and the pace was crazy.”

shares
comments

Quartararo: Yamaha MotoGP bike hasn’t made big gains in “four years”
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia’s COTA MotoGP race crash “100% not my fault”

Bagnaia’s COTA MotoGP race crash “100% not my fault”

MotoGP
Americas GP

Bagnaia’s COTA MotoGP race crash “100% not my fault” Bagnaia’s COTA MotoGP race crash “100% not my fault”

MotoGP Americas GP: Rins takes first Honda win after Bagnaia crashes out of lead

MotoGP Americas GP: Rins takes first Honda win after Bagnaia crashes out of lead

MotoGP
Americas GP

MotoGP Americas GP: Rins takes first Honda win after Bagnaia crashes out of lead MotoGP Americas GP: Rins takes first Honda win after Bagnaia crashes out of lead

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.