Bezzecchi thinks “real” MotoGP title fight in 2023 doesn’t involve him
VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi believes “the real fight” in the 2023 MotoGP championship race does not involve him and is between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.
Reigning world champion Bagnaia has bled points since the Catalan Grand Prix, having started that race with a 66-point lead over Pramac’s Martin.
But a crash on lap one of the Catalan GP, which compromised his physical condition for the San Marino GP, and then another Sunday crash in India, has allowed Martin to close the gap to 13 points coming to this weekend’s Japanese GP.
A dominant third grand prix victory of the 2023 season for Bezzecchi in India means he is only 44 points adrift of Bagnaia with seven rounds remaining.
But for the time being, he does not consider himself a true championship challenger.
“Well, I am relaxed because at the moment the real fight is between them,” Bezzecchi said on Thursday at Motegi, referring to Martin and Bagnaia.
“I’m just running close to them, but never close enough.
“Of course, if I can be close until the end I will try my best to fight for it. This is normal. I would lie if I said ‘no [I wouldn’t]’.
“But at the moment I just want to enjoy weekend by weekend, try to stay close at least for three, four weekends more and then we will see.”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bagnaia’s rapid loss of points echoes the problems he had at the start of 2022, in which he ended up 91 points down in the title fight at the midway stage before ultimately overturning that gap.
But he feels the pressure of last year’s situation in trying to end Ducati’s 15-year title drought was much greater than what he is going through right now.
“I’m the prey. Right now, we are missing 14 races still,” he said of his title defence.
“So, I’m not thinking and I’m not feeling that I have more pressure on me. Last year was more intense, for sure.
“It was a title that we [Ducati] were missing for 15 years and the things were different.
“Right now I know perfectly that if everything is ok we can fight for the win, or if we are in a bad moment we can finish second or third.
“This is something very important for us and we have to just focus on being perfect, on doing what we know how to do and I think we can be competitive always.
“I’m not too worried about it right now, I don’t want to feel that pressure right now.”
From Martin’s perspective, he added: “I feel like I need to enjoy the moment because I feel I’m in the best moment of my career.
“So, just trying to enjoy that, making good results, trying to win races, trying to be in front in practices. I think this is the way and by enjoying the moment, the other things come.”
Martin ‘thought nobody would see’ open Pramac MotoGP leathers in India
Bagnaia ‘watching videos until 3am’ to understand Ducati MotoGP braking woes
Why Bezzecchi shunned a factory MotoGP bike for Valentino Rossi's dream team
Why Bezzecchi shunned a factory MotoGP bike for Valentino Rossi's dream team Why Bezzecchi shunned a factory MotoGP bike for Valentino Rossi's dream team
Bezzecchi to stay with VR46 MotoGP team for 2024
Bezzecchi to stay with VR46 MotoGP team for 2024 Bezzecchi to stay with VR46 MotoGP team for 2024
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022
VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low
VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low
Bezzecchi has “made my decision” regarding MotoGP future
Bezzecchi has “made my decision” regarding MotoGP future Bezzecchi has “made my decision” regarding MotoGP future
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption
Latest news
Inside the adaptations needed to realise NASCAR's Le Mans return
Inside the adaptations needed to realise NASCAR's Le Mans return Inside the adaptations needed to realise NASCAR's Le Mans return
WRC Chile: Evans leads as Lappi, Loubet suffer high-speed rolls
WRC Chile: Evans leads as Lappi, Loubet suffer high-speed rolls WRC Chile: Evans leads as Lappi, Loubet suffer high-speed rolls
Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs
Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs Aston Martin: 2026 gearbox “a golden opportunity” for F1 to cut costs
Bagnaia can take “deep breath” after solving Ducati MotoGP braking issues
Bagnaia can take “deep breath” after solving Ducati MotoGP braking issues Bagnaia can take “deep breath” after solving Ducati MotoGP braking issues
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.