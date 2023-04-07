Bezzecchi: Maiden MotoGP win "impossible" without Valentino Rossi's guidance
Marco Bezzecchi says his victory in the Argentina Grand Prix would have been “impossible” without the support of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.
Bezzecchi is the product of the VR46 Academy set up by nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion Rossi in 2014 to nurture up-and-coming Italian talents.
Making his MotoGP debut last year, Bezzecchi scored a maiden podium at Assen and a first pole in Thailand, and was touted as a dark horse for big results in 2023.
Qualifying second at Rio Honda and finishing in that position in the sprint, Bezzecchi led every lap of the wet 25-lap grand prix to score both his and Rossi's team its first MotoGP victory.
Talking about the emotion of his win, Bezzecchi said: “Only two races [into 2023], but anyway it’s an emotion that is incredible.
“I never expected this. In my mind I thought about everything, but never this.
“But honestly I’m happy more for the team, because without Vale and the Academy it was probably impossible to arrive here.”
Bezzecchi is the third rider from the VR46 Academy to have won in the MotoGP class, following on from 2020 championship runner-up Franco Morbidelli and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.
A crash for Bagnaia in the Argentina main race has also allowed Bezzecchi to take the lead in the championship by nine points after the first two rounds.
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team celebrate with the Team
Photo by: Media VR46
In 2022, satellite Ducati rider Enea Bastianini won four times for Gresini and was a factor in the championship battle until the penultimate round.
Asked whether he can consider himself a title challenger now after Argentina as a satellite Ducati rider, Bezzecchi says “it’s a little bit too early”.
“No, I think not,” he said of his own title prospects. “I think it’s a little bit too early. Still, it’s just the second weekend.
“Now we will go to Austin, which is a track that is very difficult and where Marc [Marquez] is normally unbeatable.
“I think it’s a little bit too early at the moment. I would like to enjoy this day and try to learn every time. But we will see in a few months.”
Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support
Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support
Rossi to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with WRT BMW, continue in GTWCE
Rossi to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with WRT BMW, continue in GTWCE Rossi to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with WRT BMW, continue in GTWCE
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend
Why VR46's victory makes Valentino Rossi's legacy immortal
Why VR46's victory makes Valentino Rossi's legacy immortal Why VR46's victory makes Valentino Rossi's legacy immortal
Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy
Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption
Latest news
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.