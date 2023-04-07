Subscribe
Previous / Ex-MotoGP star Dovizioso completes DTM test in BMW GT3 car
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Bezzecchi: Maiden MotoGP win "impossible" without Valentino Rossi's guidance

Marco Bezzecchi says his victory in the Argentina Grand Prix would have been “impossible” without the support of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bezzecchi: Maiden MotoGP win "impossible" without Valentino Rossi's guidance

Bezzecchi is the product of the VR46 Academy set up by nine-time grand prix motorcycle world champion Rossi in 2014 to nurture up-and-coming Italian talents.

Making his MotoGP debut last year, Bezzecchi scored a maiden podium at Assen and a first pole in Thailand, and was touted as a dark horse for big results in 2023.

Qualifying second at Rio Honda and finishing in that position in the sprint, Bezzecchi led every lap of the wet 25-lap grand prix to score both his and Rossi's team its first MotoGP victory.

Talking about the emotion of his win, Bezzecchi said: “Only two races [into 2023], but anyway it’s an emotion that is incredible.

“I never expected this. In my mind I thought about everything, but never this.

“But honestly I’m happy more for the team, because without Vale and the Academy it was probably impossible to arrive here.”

Bezzecchi is the third rider from the VR46 Academy to have won in the MotoGP class, following on from 2020 championship runner-up Franco Morbidelli and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

A crash for Bagnaia in the Argentina main race has also allowed Bezzecchi to take the lead in the championship by nine points after the first two rounds.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team celebrate with the Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team celebrate with the Team

Photo by: Media VR46

In 2022, satellite Ducati rider Enea Bastianini won four times for Gresini and was a factor in the championship battle until the penultimate round.

Asked whether he can consider himself a title challenger now after Argentina as a satellite Ducati rider, Bezzecchi says “it’s a little bit too early”.

“No, I think not,” he said of his own title prospects. “I think it’s a little bit too early. Still, it’s just the second weekend.

“Now we will go to Austin, which is a track that is very difficult and where Marc [Marquez] is normally unbeatable.

“I think it’s a little bit too early at the moment. I would like to enjoy this day and try to learn every time. But we will see in a few months.”

shares
comments

Ex-MotoGP star Dovizioso completes DTM test in BMW GT3 car
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Morbidelli conscious of form "collapse" despite Argentina MotoGP boost

Morbidelli conscious of form "collapse" despite Argentina MotoGP boost

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Morbidelli conscious of form "collapse" despite Argentina MotoGP boost Morbidelli conscious of form "collapse" despite Argentina MotoGP boost

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Valentino Rossi More
Valentino Rossi
Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support

Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support

MotoGP

Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support Bezzecchi: Rossi’s car racing switch hasn’t lessened his MotoGP academy support

Rossi to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with WRT BMW, continue in GTWCE

Rossi to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with WRT BMW, continue in GTWCE

GT

Rossi to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with WRT BMW, continue in GTWCE Rossi to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with WRT BMW, continue in GTWCE

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend The Ducati rider who is much more than just the brother of a MotoGP legend

Team VR46 More
Team VR46
Why VR46's victory makes Valentino Rossi's legacy immortal

Why VR46's victory makes Valentino Rossi's legacy immortal

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Why VR46's victory makes Valentino Rossi's legacy immortal Why VR46's victory makes Valentino Rossi's legacy immortal

Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy

Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy

MotoGP

Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy Rossi focusing more effort on Morbidelli than rest of VR46 MotoGP Academy

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.