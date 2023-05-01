Bezzecchi fastest in post-race Jerez MotoGP test
Marco Bezzecchi led a VR46 Ducati 1-2 in the post-Spanish Grand Prix test, as MotoGP experimented with a new rider radio warning system.
Monday’s eight-hour session at Jerez is one of two scheduled in-season tests in 2023, with factories rolling out a number of notable updates to try.
The early part of the test saw three riders – Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro and Jonas Folger – try a radio system where race direction warnings were fed to them.
The idea is for this to be used as an extra warning system for riders in case of an incident, with Quartararo noting that the system has potential to be useful but needs some refinement.
The Yamaha rider topped the opening hour of the session with a 1m37.304s as he tested a new double-headed exhaust and a new aerodynamic package.
He was replaced at the top of the standings by Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin at the end of hour two, who found a 1m37.089s, before Quartararo reinstalled himself at the head of the pack with a 1m36.725s at the halfway point.
This stood as the benchmark until the final hour, when Bezzecchi on his year-old Ducati produced a 1m36.574s that would keep his fastest of all when the chequered flag fell at 6pm local time.
He headed VR46 team-mate Luca Marini by 0.104 seconds, with Quartararo rounding out the top three.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Di Giannantonio was fourth on the Gresini Ducati from Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, who completed the most laps of the day with 94, and Spanish GP winner Francesco Bagnaia on the factory team Ducati.
Aleix Espargaro was seventh on his Aprilia from Jerez sprint winner Brad Binder on the first of the KTMs, Martin and Gresini’s Alex Marquez.
Takaaki Nakagami led the Honda charge in 12th for LCR as HRC finally debuted its long-awaited Kalex chassis.
Test rider Stefan Bradl did the honours, though the German did crash while using the new frame and ended the day in 19th.
There were crashes for fellow Honda riders Joan Mir – who had a new aero kit to try – and LCR’s Alex Rins, who was testing a different chassis.
Mir was 15th, with Rins 17th, while Johann Zarco (Pramac) and KTM’s Jack Miller slotted in ahead of Mir.
Aprilia drafted in Lorenzo Savadori to do some testing at RNF to replace Miguel Oliveira, who dislocated his shoulder in a crash in the grand prix on Sunday.
MotoGP Jerez test - results
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|VR46 Racing Team
|1:36.574
|64
|2
|Luca Marini
|VR46 Racing Team
|1:36.678
|+0.104s
|81
|3
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1:36.725
|+0.151s
|88
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Gresini Racing
|1:36.963
|+0.389s
|63
|5
|Maverick Vinales
|Aprilia
|1:36.964
|+0.390s
|94
|6
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1:37.024
|+0.450s
|44
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1:37.060
|+0.486s
|79
|8
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|1:37.068
|+0.494s
|73
|9
|Jorge Martin
|Pramac Racing
|1:37.089
|+0.515s
|52
|10
|Alex Marquez
|Gresini Racing
|1:37.189
|+0.615s
|77
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|RNF
|1:37.285
|+0.711s
|71
|12
|Takaaki Nakagami
|LCR Honda
|1:37.314
|+0.740s
|70
|13
|Johann Zarco
|Pramac Racing
|1:37.326
|+0.752s
|60
|14
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|1:37.431
|+0.857s
|67
|15
|Joan Mir
|Repsol Honda
|1:37.516
|+0.942s
|67
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1:37.543
|+0.969s
|80
|17
|Alex Rins
|LCR Honda
|1:37.722
|+1.148s
|82
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|Tech3
|1:37.739
|+1.165s
|69
|19
|Stefan Bradl
|Repsol Honda
|1:37.782
|+1.208s
|54
|20
|Dani Pedrosa
|KTM
|1:38.397
|+1.823s
|35
|21
|Jonas Folger
|Tech3
|1:38.542
|+1.968s
|63
|22
|Lorenzo Savadori
|RNF
|1:38.558
|+1.984s
|45
Pedrosa “almost crying” before first home MotoGP since 2018
Morbidelli blames "dangerous" MotoGP first laps on tyres
Latest news
Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created
Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created
WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go
WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go
Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP
Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP
The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top
The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.