Bastianini out of Americas MotoGP round as Ducati lines up replacement

The four-time MotoGP race winner had his debut weekend as a factory Ducati rider cut short on lap two of the sprint race at the Algarve International Circuit, when fellow Ducati peddler Luca Marini of the VR46 squad crashed into him.

Bastianini suffered a broken shoulder blade in the crash, which ruled him out of the following day's Portuguese GP.

Though not needing surgery on the injury, Bastianini was ordered to rest by doctors and was forced to miss the Argentina GP as a result.

Bastianini attempted a few laps of the Misano circuit this week on a Superbike to test his fitness, but further checks afterwards determined the Italian still needed to rest in order to let the injury fully heal.

As a result, he will not take part in this weekend's Americas GP and will be replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.

A statement from Ducati read: "After completing a few laps at Misano with the Panigale V4S, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider underwent a further check-up in Forli at Dr Porcellini's clinic, who confirmed that Bastianini will need a few more weeks to fully recover from the right shoulder injury sustained in the Portuguese GP.

"Enea will therefore continue his rehabilitation with the aim of returning to the track in Jerez [at the end of the month] and will be replaced in Texas by Michele Pirro."

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bastianini is the second high profile rider on Tuesday to have withdrawn from the Americas GP, after Honda confirmed eight-time world champion Marc Marquez would sit out the Texas round as he recovers from a hand injury he suffered in a collision with RNF Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira.

Oliveira is yet to be cleared to ride this weekend in Texas pending a final medical check-up at the Circuit of the Americas.

Tech3 GASGAS rider Pol Espargaro will also not be present as he recovers from jaw and back fractures sustained in a horrible accident in practice for the Portuguese GP.

Espargaro is out indefinitely and will be replaced by former Tech3 Yamaha rider Jonas Folger for the foreseeable future, beginning this weekend.

It is unclear yet whether Joan Mir will take part in the Americas GP after an ankle injury from a crash in the sprint race forced him out of the Argentina GP.