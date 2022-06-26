Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after double Assen MotoGP crash Next / Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Bagnaia was "terrified" of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia admits he was “terrified” of crashing out of MotoGP victory at the Dutch Grand Prix following his recent back-to-back DNFs.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bagnaia was "terrified" of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race

Bagnaia’s championship hopes were dealt a small boost on Sunday at Assen when he stormed to victory from pole position, while points leader Fabio Quartararo crashed out and made contact with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro early on.

This allowed Bagnaia to reduce his points deficit to 66, after it stood at 91 ahead of Assen following back-to-back crashes in Barcelona and Germany.

Because of his recent run of retirements, Bagnaia admits the light rain that fell in latter stages of the Dutch GP made him scared of suffering another crash.

“Was scary, really scary,” Bagnaia said of the late rainfall. “When I looked at the big screen, I just saw the screen one time, I was seeing Aleix on the gravel and a blue bike there.

“So, I imagined it was Fabio with Aleix, so for sure we had a bit of luck.

“But then I just said ‘OK, I can be more relaxed, I can do my race with more calm’. But looking at the gap with [Marco] Bezzecchi, he was always catching.

“So, I had to push again, I had to open this gap again to be smarter and more calm again later in the race.

“But then the rain came. When I saw the rain I just slowed down a bit, but Bezzecchi was pushing again.

“So, it was very difficult. I was terrified to crash again, so the main thing was to finish the race. It wasn’t easy, but I tried to be smart, I tried to not push over the limit.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia explained that he initially lost time to the chasing Bezzecchi when the rain started to fall because he thought the track was wetter than it actually was, and was thrown off by water droplets flicking onto the inside of his Ducati’s screen when he removed a visor tear-off.

“My problem was that I saw the rain and I was thinking it was more slippery than what it was in reality,” he added.

“The problem is when it’s raining, and when it’s light rain, and you have the tear off, the rain comes from the tear off onto your screen.

“You start to not see things clearly, so I just removed the tear off and I lost like six tenths, five tenths.

“I lost a lot of time, and he [Bezzecchi] was catching me like it was not raining.

“I was pushing without pushing because when it's raining you can’t hit the corners like normal. But I found a way to ride and it was OK.”

shares
comments
Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after double Assen MotoGP crash
Previous article

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after double Assen MotoGP crash
Next article

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Francesco Bagnaia More
Francesco Bagnaia
Bagnaia: Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: Assen MotoGP pole record was “impossible” to beat

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia tops FP2 in drying conditions at Assen Dutch GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia tops FP2 in drying conditions at Assen

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Spanish GP Plus
MotoGP

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati Team More
Ducati Team
Ducati denies Mir links to 2023 factory MotoGP seat German GP
MotoGP

Ducati denies Mir links to 2023 factory MotoGP seat

Bagnaia “has to be a machine” to get MotoGP title challenge back on track Italian GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia “has to be a machine” to get MotoGP title challenge back on track

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Top riders call on MotoGP fans to take Global Survey

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success
MotoGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “the happiest man in the world” after Aprilia MotoGP podium breakthrough

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Plus

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Autosport, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Plus

The seismic aftershock left by Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. Autosport analyses what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP Plus

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP’s Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt Plus

How Honda's praise for its 2022 MotoGP bike has turned into doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.