Bagnaia: "Strange" Ducati GP24 has moved clear of GP23 despite no upgrades

Francesco Bagnaia feels it’s strange that Ducati’s new GP24 has pulled so much clear of last year’s GP23 in recent MotoGP races despite not receiving any upgrades.

The GP24 runners monopolised the podium spots in three of the last four rounds, aided by Enea Bastianini finding his mojo again on the second of the factory Ducatis.

This has seemingly left Gresini and VR46 riders at a disadvantage in recent races, with Marc Marquez slipping to fourth in the standings after picking up just a single podium finish since the Italian Grand Prix in June.

It is understood that Ducati has gained a better understanding of the new rear tyre introduced by Michelin this year, but only the GP24 is built in a way to take full advantage of it.

However, Bagnaia reiterated his claim that the two bike specifications aren’t as different as it appears to the outside world, a belief also held by his title rival Martin.

The two-time MotoGP world champion in fact expressed his surprise that GP23 hasn’t been a match to the latest-spec Ducati since the French GP three months ago despite receiving a number of new parts during that period.

“About everything I'm going to say, they won't listen to me, because everyone has their own idea and I don't care about anything,” he told Spanish broadcaster Dazn.

“I have tested both bikes, and there is nothing like the GP22 [which Ducati raced in 2022]. It was the most balanced bike of all.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It's a bit strange that, until Le Mans, the GP23 was always fighting for the victory, and from then until now we have always been far ahead, and without any improvement.

“We haven't had any evolution since the tests. And yet the GP23 has had two or three evolutions since the beginning of the year.

“But in the end, they are very similar. I know nobody will listen to me, but this is the reality.”

The apparent advantage now enjoyed by riders on the GP24 bike has left Marquez virtually out of the title fight, with Bagnaia and Martin now locked in a duel and Bastianini having an outside shot in third.

At the halfway stage of the season, just three points separate the leading two, while Bastianini has to make up a deficit of 49 points to challenge for the championship.

Bagnaia said he needs to raise his game in half-distance sprint races, where Martin has had an edge so far with four wins to the Italian’s two, in order to seal a third consecutive title in MotoGP.

“I see it as a 'Pecco against the rest', as always, not a 'Pecco against Pecco',” he said. “In the end, it's like starting from scratch again, because three points is nothing.

“So it will be important to do well, not to crash again. In the sprints, I've been unlucky and made mistakes. It will be important to always finish.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Martin is always very competitive in the short races and in the end he gets a lot of points over me [on Saturdays].”

Bagnaia will be joined by six-time MotoGP world champion Marquez in the factory Ducati team next year, giving the Italian marque the best line-up on the grid but also potential headaches that come from managing two alpha personalities.

Bagnaia said Marquez’s signing could be a major boost for Ducati, but warned that the two of them locking horns could also spell disaster for the manufacturer.

“It can be good because we are both intelligent, and we can maintain this [internal] climate of serenity, and fight on the track,” he said.

“It can be a disaster, because when you put two roosters in the same [chicken coop], it can be a disaster.

“But I pull more because we are two smart people. The most important thing is the results. I want to beat him, and he wants to beat me. That's out of the question.

“But off the track, we will have to work together. We will have one less GP25 next year, and less data, so it will be important to work in the same direction.”