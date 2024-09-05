All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Aragon GP

Bagnaia apologises for blasting Alex Marquez after Aragon MotoGP clash

The world champion was furious at the Gresini rider after the two clashed at the Aragon Grand Prix, but he has now voiced regret for his words

Ben Hunt
Ben Hunt
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash

Francesco Bagnaia has said sorry for criticising Alex Marquez after they collided and crashed out of the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix last weekend.

Reigning MotoGP world champion Bagnaia was furious with the Gresini rider, claiming the accident was "dangerous" and said Marquez "didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off".

Once the Italian had simmered down, the two had a private meeting in a Ducati truck to clear the air and now the factory Ducati rider Bagnaia said he was wrong with his harsh words.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix, he said: "First of all, I want to say sorry to Alex for the strong words I said to him.

"I said in the interviews after the race, I was very angry for what happened, and looking at the telemetry, [the accident] was even worse for my point of view.

"But in any case, I was a bit too strong in my words. I didn't want to say that he made me crash on purpose.

"The thing was that his defence was a bit aggressive, like it's normal when you're fighting for podium positions.

"I'm still thinking the same about the incident, but the words I said was a bit too much and I say sorry to to Alex."

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

He then added: "Sometimes the angriness makes you say something that you don't think.

"From my point of view, he came to our office to say sorry for what happened. Enough said.

"We are two riders. We have two different points of view and respect."

Marquez was grateful to Bagnaia for publicly apologising for his comments, but feels the damage to his reputation has already been done after the Italian's remarks were circulated heavily in the media.

"The fact that he apologised, I like it and it’s something I'm very thankful to him for his words," he said.

"But also it’s true that the damage to my person [reputation], my team and also to my riding image has already been done.

"[Having] said that, I want to close this chapter. I don’t want to speak anymore about that. I’m looking forward.

"We are coming from a real positive weekend in Aragon, so we look forward [to Misano]."

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez had also posted a message on his social media handles earlier this week, saying he would "never deliberately crash with another rider" and that the issue between him and Bagnaia is now "settled".

Both riders escaped without breaking any bones in the 80mph crash when their bikes became tangled, sending them both skidding across the surface, with Bagnaia's arm trapped under his bike.

The Italian says he is still feeling the impact of the accident ahead of his home race this weekend at Misano.

He said: "Physically I'm not at my 100 percent. I feel a lot of pain on my shoulder and over the collarbone and neck. But in any case, we will try to get ready.

"This is my home grand prix and it is always fantastic to race in front of all the crowd here."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Fernandez and Tech3 make crew chief switch
Next article Ben Hunt: Is Dorna's extension with the FIM a perfect shot in the arm for Liberty?

Top Comments

Ben Hunt
More from
Ben Hunt
Bearman replaces banned Magnussen at Haas for Azerbaijan GP

Bearman replaces banned Magnussen at Haas for Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Bearman replaces banned Magnussen at Haas for Azerbaijan GP
Ben Hunt: Is Dorna's extension with the FIM a perfect shot in the arm for Liberty?

Ben Hunt: Is Dorna's extension with the FIM a perfect shot in the arm for Liberty?

MotoGP
Ben Hunt: Is Dorna's extension with the FIM a perfect shot in the arm for Liberty?
Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle

Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Emotional Marquez dedicates Aragon MotoGP win to his closest circle
Alex Marquez
More from
Alex Marquez
MotoGP still dealing with ‘aftershock’ of Bagnaia and Marquez Aragon clash

MotoGP still dealing with ‘aftershock’ of Bagnaia and Marquez Aragon clash

MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP still dealing with ‘aftershock’ of Bagnaia and Marquez Aragon clash
Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: "He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off"

Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: "He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off"

MotoGP
Aragon GP
Bagnaia furious with Alex Marquez: "He didn't stop accelerating until he threw me off"
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Latest news

WRC Acropolis Rally: Ogier power issue hands Tanak healthy lead

WRC Acropolis Rally: Ogier power issue hands Tanak healthy lead

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
WRC Acropolis Rally: Ogier power issue hands Tanak healthy lead
Williams loaded Colapinto with "more information than a human can take"

Williams loaded Colapinto with "more information than a human can take"

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Williams loaded Colapinto with "more information than a human can take"
MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia swoops to lead practice at Misano

MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia swoops to lead practice at Misano

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Bagnaia swoops to lead practice at Misano
The unexpected issues that club racers can face

The unexpected issues that club racers can face

NTNL National
The unexpected issues that club racers can face

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe