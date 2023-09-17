Subscribe
Previous / VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low Next / Espargaro’s Honda MotoGP move made him “realise how much you miss testing”
MotoGP / Misano September Testing News

Bagnaia: New tyre pressure rule making MotoGP “unsafe”

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia says the series’ new tyre pressure rules have made it “unsafe” as riders “risk to crash a lot more” now.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

To close up a grey area in the rule book over tyre pressures, after numerous teams were found last year to have been running under the recommended minimum set by Michelin, MotoGP introduced a stricter enforcement on the matter for 2023.

From the British GP, the rule was officially mandated, whereby riders must run at the minimum front (1.88 bar) and rear (1.7 bar) pressures for at least 50% of a grand prix and 30% of a sprint.

The rule was ostensibly brought in as a safety measure on the advice from Michelin, though riders have criticised it.

This is largely down to the fact front tyres lose grip and braking performance once they go above 2.0 bar of pressure.

While this is dangerous in itself, it has also meant overtaking has become a lot harder as well as more aggressive, as riders try to make up ground as early as possible in races to avoid any pressure issues.

This was one of the elements blamed by riders after last week’s San Marino Grand Prix for leading to boring racing.

“For me, it’s unsafe this rule, because you risk to crash a lot more,” Ducati’s Bagnaia said.

“When you are behind a rider and you want to have an attempt, you have to risk a lot.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s very easy to lose a front. And in conditions like [in the grand prix] in a track like Misano, where you brake a lot, the front pressure can be a really big limit.

“But it’s what we have. So, we have to understand better where to improve on that.

“We have to predict better what will happen in the race, because if you are in front a lot you have to do one thing for the race; if you are behind, you have to do another thing.

“So, it changes a lot, but this rule doesn’t make our sport safer for sure.”

While the long-term aim is to disqualify any rider found to have run under the minimum pressure outside of the allowed tolerance, penalties are dished out on a sliding scale beginning with a warning.

So far, two riders have been found to have broken the new rule. Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales did so in the Catalan GP, while KTM wildcard Dani Pedrosa did so at the San Marino GP.

Both received an official warning. Any future transgression this season will result in a time penalty.

shares
comments

VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low

Espargaro’s Honda MotoGP move made him “realise how much you miss testing”
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1

Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1

MotoGP
British GP

Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1 Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1

What would MotoGP 2023 look like without sprint races?

What would MotoGP 2023 look like without sprint races?

MotoGP

What would MotoGP 2023 look like without sprint races? What would MotoGP 2023 look like without sprint races?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Latest news

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

MGP MotoGP

Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split Morbidelli secures Pramac Ducati seat for MotoGP 2024 after Yamaha split

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix 10 things we learned at the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Simpson joins Chip Ganassi Racing for 2024 IndyCar season

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are Espargaro: Indian GP safety issues show how united MotoGP riders are

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe