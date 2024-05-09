Bagnaia: Claims I don't want Marquez as 2025 MotoGP team-mate are "bull****"
Francesco Bagnaia has rubbished suggestions that he doesn't want six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to join him at the factory Ducati team next year.
Ducati is currently deciding which rider to place alongside Bagnaia in 2025, as Enea Bastianini’s two-year contract is due to expire at the end of the season.
It has the option of extending its deal with Bastianini, promoting last year’s runner-up Jorge Martin from Pramac, or signing Marquez and forming an all-star factory team.
Some insiders have questioned if Bagnaia would want a rider with the prestige and success of Marquez at Ducati’s works outfit, as it could be detrimental to the harmony of the team and jeopardise his own number 1 status at the Italian marque.
But speaking ahead of the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, Bagnaia made it clear that he had no preference between any of the trio, quashing suggestions about him being averse to Ducati hiring Marquez.
“In these [last few] days, I saw a video saying I don't want Marc on the factory team, but it's bullshit,” he said.
“I don't care. I just want to beat them all, try to be always the best and keep going like this. I don't have a preference, honestly.
“I am working well with Enea. I know perfectly the type of work we are approaching, and if the team changes the team-mate we have to start again. But in any case, my ambition is always to be stronger than them.”
Martin finished runner-up to Bagnaia in 2023 and leads the standings this year ahead of Le Mans after winnng the Portuguese Grand Prix and scoring sprint wins in Qatar and Spain.
Having previously stated publicly that there is nothing more he could do to convince Ducati he is deserving of a factory ride, Martin reiterated that a promotion from Pramac would be the natural next step for him.
“From my side, I'm really happy where I am but the natural position of the Ducati family, where I started and grew up during all my career in MotoGP, the natural move will be to go to the factory Ducati team,” he said.
“I was really close in '22, last season was again till the last race. It's my goal to arrive there, I hope I can achieve it very shortly, but if not let's see what happens.”
Marquez’s speedy adaptation to the Ducati GP23 with the satellite Gresini team has made him a contender to partner Bagnaia next year, with the Spaniard’s speed and PR value an asset for any manufacturer.
While Marquez was coy about his chances of landing a Ducati ride next year, he made it clear that he would need a factory seat in order to aim for a seventh title in the premier class.
“I arrived here in a very special situation and now, step by step, I feel better on the race track, I feel stronger and much more confident, and this was my target of this year.
“Obviously 2025, '26, if I continue in that way it would be a different target, and the target would be to fight for the championship.
“For that reason, if you want to fight for the championship you need to have the newest material in your bike to have more chances.
“But going faster on the race track I would have more options for my future. And if I have the chance I will decide the best.”
