Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Rossi’s MotoGP team finalises title sponsor following Aramco saga Next / Ducati's 2022 MotoGP bike "already raceable" after first test
MotoGP News

Aprilia has “a long way to go” to reduce MotoGP deficit

By:

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola admits his MotoGP team still has “a long way to go” to close its deficit to the leaders, despite scoring a breakthrough podium in 2021.

Aprilia has “a long way to go” to reduce MotoGP deficit

The Italian marque made its biggest stride towards the front in MotoGP in 2021 seven seasons into its return, having been one of only two manufacturers allowed to build an all new bike amidst the COVID-enforced development freeze.

Aleix Espargaro proved to be a consistent top eight finisher across the campaign and scored Aprilia’s first-ever podium in the modern MotoGP era when he was third at the British Grand Prix.

The Spaniard went on to finish the year eighth in the standings with 120 points.

“Yeah, was a good season compared to the past for sure,” Rivola said at the end of the 2021 campaign.

“We are very keen to fight for 2022. First of all, we will be a factory team in the championship, but if we look at our progress from 19, 20, 21 hopefully 22 will keep that progression and we will close the gap to the front.

“But still we are behind, so there’s a long way to go.”

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Behind the scenes, Aprilia’s 2021 season was unstable, with the marque rocked by the death of Fausto Gresini – whose team ran Aprilia’s entry from 2015 to 2021 – in February.

Before that, Aprilia was left with few options to fill its second seat when Andrea Iannone was hit with a four-year doping ban – with a number of names from MotoGP, including Andrea Dovizioso, and Moto2 turning down the team.

Lorenzo Savadori was given the ride, before being replaced from the Aragon GP by Maverick Vinales following his ousting from Yamaha.

Vinales managed a best of eighth at the Emilia Romagna GP, but only scored points twice in the final six races as he tried to adapt to the RS-GP.

Read Also:

Rivola is “convinced”, however, that Aprilia will be able to extract the best out of the nine-time MotoGP race winner in 2022.

“The approach we had with Maverick was to do the races as a test, so trying different parts and set-up configurations to understand what’s better for him,” he added.

“This is for sure sacrificing the results of the race itself, and a bit his confidence, which has been a bit more difficult to build.

“But I’m sure we have in Maverick a super talent and I am convinced we will find the way to match our resources with his talent.”

shares
comments

Related video

Rossi’s MotoGP team finalises title sponsor following Aramco saga
Previous article

Rossi’s MotoGP team finalises title sponsor following Aramco saga
Next article

Ducati's 2022 MotoGP bike "already raceable" after first test

Ducati's 2022 MotoGP bike "already raceable" after first test
Load comments
More
Lewis Duncan
Ducati's 2022 MotoGP bike "already raceable" after first test
MotoGP

Ducati's 2022 MotoGP bike "already raceable" after first test

Rossi’s MotoGP team finalises title sponsor following Aramco saga Qatar GP
MotoGP

Rossi’s MotoGP team finalises title sponsor following Aramco saga

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Plus
MotoGP

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Latest news

Ducati's 2022 MotoGP bike "already raceable" after first test
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati's 2022 MotoGP bike "already raceable" after first test

Aprilia has “a long way to go” to reduce MotoGP deficit
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia has “a long way to go” to reduce MotoGP deficit

Rossi’s MotoGP team finalises title sponsor following Aramco saga
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s MotoGP team finalises title sponsor following Aramco saga

Stoner: MotoGP corner run-offs “worst thing that's happened" to bike racing
MotoGP MotoGP

Stoner: MotoGP corner run-offs “worst thing that's happened" to bike racing

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Eight different riders won races across an ultra-competitive 2021 MotoGP season. Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and the world championship's returning king. Autosport picks out the year's 10 best riders

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Plus

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Plus

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Motorcycle racing's greatest showman has left the stage, as Valentino Rossi calls time on his remarkable career on two wheels. But in his successors, all of whom were inspired by 'the Doctor', grand prix racing has vibrant new acts to keep us hooked

MotoGP
Dec 4, 2021
Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races Plus

Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races

As the Italian legend finally bows out and retires from MotoGP, it marks the end of one of the most incredible careers in motorsport history. Here is Autosport’s pick of his best rides and the stories behind them

MotoGP
Dec 3, 2021
How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Plus

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

The 2021 MotoGP season may have only just ended but preparations for 2022 are well underway following a two-day test at Jerez this week. Ducati has hit the ground running while a lack of progress dominated Yamaha’s and world champion Fabio Quartararo’s test. While no battle lines have been drawn yet for 2022, it appears Ducati has already drawn first blood...

MotoGP
Nov 20, 2021
Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late Plus

Why Suzuki's quest for a new MotoGP boss may be too late

Suzuki is on the search for a new team manager after its decision not to replace Davide Brivio at the start of 2021 was backed up by its unsuccessful bid to help Joan Mir defend his 2020 MotoGP world title. But whoever Shinichi Sahara appoints next, it may have already come too late to convince Mir to stick with the project

MotoGP
Nov 19, 2021
How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career Plus

How Rossi got the perfect send-off to his MotoGP career

The greatest chapter in MotoGP history came to a close at the Valencia Grand Prix as Valentino Rossi bid farewell after 26 seasons of grand prix racing. While his run to a strong 10th was a pleasing end to his time in MotoGP, it was what happened at the front of the grid that capped the Italian's ideal send-off

MotoGP
Nov 15, 2021
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Plus

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.