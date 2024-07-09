All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP German GP

Acosta: First half of rookie MotoGP season "4.5/10"

Despite his impressive podium-scoring form, Acosta isn’t too happy with how he has fared so far in 2024

Rachit Thukral German Garcia Casanova
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM protege Pedro Acosta has given himself a 4.5 grade out of 10 after the opening half of his rookie MotoGP season.
Tech3 GasGas rider Acosta made a storming debut in MotoGP at the start of the year, as he outperformed all his KTM compatriots and finished on the podium in only his second grand prix at Portimao. Another trip to the rostrum at Austin only cemented the belief that he is a once-in-a-generation talent and that KTM has hit a jackpot by signing him under its wings. 
But the last few races have proved to be much tougher for the 20-year-old, partly due to the RC16 falling behind the opposition due to a lack of developments. Acosta himself has made a few unforced errors, with crashes out of points-paying positions at Le Mans, Barcelona and Assen seen as the low points of his campaign.
While one could say Acosta has done a fine job overall, considering he is still sixth in the championship and two points clear of Brad Binder on the factory KTM, the Spaniard himself is “not happy enough” with his results so far.
He said: "We have to look for an average, we have to be realistic, we could have done much better for sure, but also much worse.
“I screwed up, crashed at Le Mans, Barcelona and last week at Assen, I don't know how many points I would have scored. “[At Sachsenring] it was a new [issue].
“If you multiply by three that's a lot of points and I think Marc Marquez has 166 [56 more], that's a lot of points we have lost. 
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Having grown up a little bit with the Austrian mentality that we are better than what we are doing, it makes me think that we can always go better. I'm not looking for excuses, I'm looking for the solution. 4.5/10.”
The German GP marked the last chance for Acosta to eclipse Marquez’s record and become the youngest rider in the premier class. The Tech3 GasGas rider turned 20 years and 43 days old on Sunday, but would surpass the age with which Marquez won his first grand prix in Austin in 2013 (20 years, 63 days) when MotoGP reconvenes at Silverstone next month for the British Grand Prix.
But Acosta says it’s only a positive thing, as he won’t have to dodge questions about beating Marquez’s record any longer.
“It's better, so you [media] don't give me any more of a hard time about it. You guys get a bit heavy with these issues,” he said.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Has Morbidelli found his MotoGP mojo again after years of struggles at Yamaha?
Next article Marquez: Staying third in MotoGP standings "won't be easy"

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Marquez: Staying third in MotoGP standings "won't be easy"

Marquez: Staying third in MotoGP standings "won't be easy"

MotoGP
Marquez: Staying third in MotoGP standings "won't be easy"
Has Morbidelli found his MotoGP mojo again after years of struggles at Yamaha?

Has Morbidelli found his MotoGP mojo again after years of struggles at Yamaha?

MotoGP
German GP
Has Morbidelli found his MotoGP mojo again after years of struggles at Yamaha?
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Plus
Plus
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Pedro Acosta
More from
Pedro Acosta
Acosta does not expect Marquez to join KTM; Ducati "looks like a soap opera"

Acosta does not expect Marquez to join KTM; Ducati "looks like a soap opera"

MotoGP
Italian GP
Acosta does not expect Marquez to join KTM; Ducati "looks like a soap opera"
Acosta secures factory KTM MotoGP seat for 2025

Acosta secures factory KTM MotoGP seat for 2025

MotoGP
Italian GP
Acosta secures factory KTM MotoGP seat for 2025
The “old-school” Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

The “old-school” Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Plus
Plus
Moto3
The “old-school” Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Latest news

Nurburgring 24 Hours result upheld after Rowe Racing appeal fails

Nurburgring 24 Hours result upheld after Rowe Racing appeal fails

GT GT
Nurburgring 24 Hours result upheld after Rowe Racing appeal fails
SHR fallout continues as Gragson joins Front Row Motorsports for 2025 NASCAR Cup

SHR fallout continues as Gragson joins Front Row Motorsports for 2025 NASCAR Cup

NAS NASCAR Cup
SHR fallout continues as Gragson joins Front Row Motorsports for 2025 NASCAR Cup
Ferrari reveals first updates to Le Mans-winning Hypercar for Interlagos WEC round

Ferrari reveals first updates to Le Mans-winning Hypercar for Interlagos WEC round

WEC WEC
Interlagos
Ferrari reveals first updates to Le Mans-winning Hypercar for Interlagos WEC round
What next for NASCAR's popular female hope?

What next for NASCAR's popular female hope?

NAS NASCAR
What next for NASCAR's popular female hope?

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe