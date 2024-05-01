2024 MotoGP world championship standings after the Spanish GP
Jorge Martin is still leading the 2024 MotoGP world riders’ standings despite crashing out of the recent Spanish Grand Prix.
The Pramac Racing rider lost the front end of his bike under braking for Turn 6 causing him to retire from the race lead, handing victory to Francesco Bagnaia.
Martin did win the sprint race though, so he still holds a relatively comfortable points advantage after four rounds of the season.
Who is leading the 2024 MotoGP world riders’ standings?
Martin arrived at the Spanish GP leading the championship by 21 points after a terrific start to the year with victory in the Portuguese GP and Qatar sprint race, as well as three other podiums. That championship advantage was extended to 29 points, as he won the Jerez sprint race after being handed the victory when leader Marc Marquez fell off his bike at Turn 9 on lap nine of 12.
But Martin’s retirement in the grand prix caused his championship lead to reduce significantly, as he left Jerez with a 17-point advantage. Luckily for Martin, many of his front-running rivals also had a disappointing grand prix as rookie Pedro Acosta was second in the championship until he finished 10th at the Spanish GP, after a poor start where he lost eight positions.
Enea Bastianini was second heading into Spain, but the Ducati rider failed to score points in the sprint before finishing fifth in the grand prix. Similar can be said for Maverick Vinales, who started the weekend third in the championship but ended it fifth after zero points in the sprint and ninth in the grand prix.
Those disappointing results meant Bagnaia jumped up to second in the standings as the reigning, double world champion scored his second victory of the season in Spain. His first came in the Qatar season-opener but scoring just 19 points across the Portuguese and Americas GPs meant he dropped down to fifth in the standings before Jerez.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
The top five riders are now separated by 29 points with sixth-placed Marquez just three points behind Vinales. The six-time MotoGP champion scored his first grand prix podium of the year with second in Spain causing him to climb two positions in the standings after a mixed start to the season. Marco Bezzecchi was another big gainer from Spain as third in the grand prix saw him jump from 11th to ninth in the standings, while Fabio Quartararo’s difficult start continued.
Quartararo finished fifth in the Spanish sprint race, but 15th in the grand prix means the 2021 world champion remains 12th in the standings with seventh in Portugal being his best grand prix result yet.
2024 MotoGP world riders’ standings
|
Position
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Team
|
Points
|
Points gap to leader
|
1
|
Ducati
|
Pramac Racing Ducati
|
92
|
N/A
|
2
|
Francesco Bagnaia
|
Ducati
|
Ducati factory team
|
75
|
17
|
3
|
Enea Bastianini
|
Ducati
|
Ducati factory team
|
70
|
22
|
4
|
Pedro Acosta
|
KTM
|
Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing
|
69
|
23
|
5
|
Maverick Vinales
|
Aprilia
|
Aprilia factory team
|
63
|
29
|
6
|
Marc Marquez
|
Ducati
|
Gresini Ducati
|
60
|
32
|
7
|
KTM
|
KTM factory team
|
59
|
33
|
8
|
Aprilia
|
Aprilia factory team
|
39
|
53
|
9
|
Marco Bezzecchi
|
Ducati
|
VR46 Racing Team Ducati
|
36
|
56
|
10
|
Ducati
|
VR46 Racing Team Ducati
|
34
|
58
|
11
|
Ducati
|
Gresini Ducati
|
27
|
65
|
12
|
Fabio Quartararo
|
Yamaha
|
Yamaha factory team
|
25
|
67
|
13
|
Aprilia
|
Trackhouse Racing Aprilia
|
23
|
69
|
14
|
KTM
|
KTM factory team
|
22
|
70
|
15
|
Raul Fernandez
|
Aprilia
|
Trackhouse Racing Aprilia
|
12
|
80
|
16
|
Honda
|
Honda factory team
|
12
|
80
|
17
|
KTM
|
Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing
|
10
|
82
|
18
|
KTM
|
KTM factory team
|
7
|
85
|
19
|
Yamaha
|
Yamaha factory team
|
6
|
86
|
20
|
Ducati
|
Pramac Racing Ducati
|
6
|
86
|
21
|
Honda
|
LCR Honda
|
5
|
87
|
22
|
Honda
|
LCR Honda
|
4
|
88
|
23
|
Honda
|
Honda factory team
|
0
|
92
|
24
|
Honda
|
HRC Test Team
|
0
|
92
Who is leading the 2024 MotoGP world teams’ standings?
Start action
2024 MotoGP world teams’ standings
|
Position
|
Team
|
Bike
|
Points
|
Points gap to leader
|
1
|
Ducati factory team
|
Ducati
|
145
|
N/A
|
2
|
Aprilia factory team
|
Aprilia
|
102
|
43
|
3
|
Pramac Racing Ducati
|
Ducati
|
98
|
47
|
4
|
Gresini Ducati
|
Ducati
|
88
|
57
|
5
|
KTM factory team
|
KTM
|
87
|
58
|
6
|
Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing
|
KTM
|
79
|
66
|
7
|
VR46 Racing Team Ducati
|
Ducati
|
70
|
75
|
8
|
Trackhouse Racing Aprilia
|
Aprilia
|
35
|
110
|
9
|
Yamaha factory team
|
Yamaha
|
31
|
114
|
10
|
Honda factory team
|
Honda
|
12
|
133
|
11
|
LCR Honda
|
Honda
|
9
|
136
Who is leading the 2024 MotoGP world constructors’ standings?
Defending champion Ducati is once again storming to MotoGP constructors’ glory as it extended its championship lead from 20 to 38 points at the Spanish GP. Bagnaia’s victory means a Ducati bike has won three of the opening four grands prix, plus two sprint victories, leaving it a cut apart from the rest of the grid.
The other victory went to Aprilia, yet the Italian manufacturer is third because it has not been as consistent as KTM with that win being its only grand prix podium, despite three in the sprints. KTM, meanwhile, finished on the podium in the opening three grands prix, while Binder’s sixth in the Spanish GP, plus Acosta’s second in the sprint, helped it gain another nine points on Aprilia whose best result was eighth in both events.
Both constructors are in their own league compared to the Japanese manufacturers at the bottom.
Yamaha is currently fourth with approximately a third of Aprilia’s points tally, while Honda is bottom after finishing last for the past two years.
2024 MotoGP world constructors’ standings
|
Position
|
Constructor
|
Points
|
Points gap to leader
|
1
|
Ducati
|
133
|
N/A
|
2
|
KTM
|
95
|
38
|
3
|
Aprilia
|
82
|
51
|
4
|
Yamaha
|
27
|
106
|
5
|
Honda
|
13
|
120
