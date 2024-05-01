2024 MotoGP world championship standings after the Spanish GP

The Pramac Racing rider lost the front end of his bike under braking for Turn 6 causing him to retire from the race lead, handing victory to Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin did win the sprint race though, so he still holds a relatively comfortable points advantage after four rounds of the season.

Who is leading the 2024 MotoGP world riders’ standings?

Martin arrived at the Spanish GP leading the championship by 21 points after a terrific start to the year with victory in the Portuguese GP and Qatar sprint race, as well as three other podiums. That championship advantage was extended to 29 points, as he won the Jerez sprint race after being handed the victory when leader Marc Marquez fell off his bike at Turn 9 on lap nine of 12.

But Martin’s retirement in the grand prix caused his championship lead to reduce significantly, as he left Jerez with a 17-point advantage. Luckily for Martin, many of his front-running rivals also had a disappointing grand prix as rookie Pedro Acosta was second in the championship until he finished 10th at the Spanish GP, after a poor start where he lost eight positions.

Enea Bastianini was second heading into Spain, but the Ducati rider failed to score points in the sprint before finishing fifth in the grand prix. Similar can be said for Maverick Vinales, who started the weekend third in the championship but ended it fifth after zero points in the sprint and ninth in the grand prix.

Those disappointing results meant Bagnaia jumped up to second in the standings as the reigning, double world champion scored his second victory of the season in Spain. His first came in the Qatar season-opener but scoring just 19 points across the Portuguese and Americas GPs meant he dropped down to fifth in the standings before Jerez.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The top five riders are now separated by 29 points with sixth-placed Marquez just three points behind Vinales. The six-time MotoGP champion scored his first grand prix podium of the year with second in Spain causing him to climb two positions in the standings after a mixed start to the season. Marco Bezzecchi was another big gainer from Spain as third in the grand prix saw him jump from 11th to ninth in the standings, while Fabio Quartararo’s difficult start continued.

Quartararo finished fifth in the Spanish sprint race, but 15th in the grand prix means the 2021 world champion remains 12th in the standings with seventh in Portugal being his best grand prix result yet.

2024 MotoGP world riders’ standings

Who is leading the 2024 MotoGP world teams’ standings?

The Ducati factory team is already starting to run away with the MotoGP teams’ championship after a high-scoring Spanish GP, where it extended its lead over second-place Aprilia from 14 to 43 points.

This happened because Ducati scored first and fifth in the grand prix, while Aprilia’s only points finish was Vinales’ ninth as Aleix Espargaro crashed after tagging the back of Johann Zarco down the inside of Turn 5.

Various teams had a disappointing Spanish GP though as reigning champions Pramac Racing remain third, but now sit 47 points - previously 29 - behind Ducati after a double retirement from the race. Its only saving grace was finishing first and fourth in the Jerez sprint to keep it ahead of those behind, as Gresini gained two positions from sixth after second and fourth in the grand prix plus sixth in the sprint.

It means the KTM factory squad has dropped to fifth in the standings after Brad Binder finished sixth in the Spanish GP, but Jack Miller retired. Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing also had just one grand prix points finish with Acosta in 10th - but it did finish second and seventh in the sprint.

Start action Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

VR46 is just nine points behind in seventh, while the bottom four teams are all a cut below as VR46 has double the points tally of eighth-placed Trackhouse. Trackhouse has so far scored 35 points in its debut MotoGP campaign which means it is four points better than Yamaha, while the Honda teams occupy the bottom two positions with both squads yet to score a top 10 grand prix finish.

2024 MotoGP world teams’ standings

Position Team Bike Points Points gap to leader 1 Ducati factory team Ducati 145 N/A 2 Aprilia factory team Aprilia 102 43 3 Pramac Racing Ducati Ducati 98 47 4 Gresini Ducati Ducati 88 57 5 KTM factory team KTM 87 58 6 Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing KTM 79 66 7 VR46 Racing Team Ducati Ducati 70 75 8 Trackhouse Racing Aprilia Aprilia 35 110 9 Yamaha factory team Yamaha 31 114 10 Honda factory team Honda 12 133 11 LCR Honda Honda 9 136

Who is leading the 2024 MotoGP world constructors’ standings?

Defending champion Ducati is once again storming to MotoGP constructors’ glory as it extended its championship lead from 20 to 38 points at the Spanish GP. Bagnaia’s victory means a Ducati bike has won three of the opening four grands prix, plus two sprint victories, leaving it a cut apart from the rest of the grid.

The other victory went to Aprilia, yet the Italian manufacturer is third because it has not been as consistent as KTM with that win being its only grand prix podium, despite three in the sprints. KTM, meanwhile, finished on the podium in the opening three grands prix, while Binder’s sixth in the Spanish GP, plus Acosta’s second in the sprint, helped it gain another nine points on Aprilia whose best result was eighth in both events.

Both constructors are in their own league compared to the Japanese manufacturers at the bottom.

Yamaha is currently fourth with approximately a third of Aprilia’s points tally, while Honda is bottom after finishing last for the past two years.

2024 MotoGP world constructors’ standings