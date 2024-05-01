All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
MotoGP Spanish GP

2024 MotoGP world championship standings after the Spanish GP

Jorge Martin is still leading the 2024 MotoGP world riders’ standings despite crashing out of the recent Spanish Grand Prix.

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Pramac Racing rider lost the front end of his bike under braking for Turn 6 causing him to retire from the race lead, handing victory to Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin did win the sprint race though, so he still holds a relatively comfortable points advantage after four rounds of the season.

Who is leading the 2024 MotoGP world riders’ standings?

Martin arrived at the Spanish GP leading the championship by 21 points after a terrific start to the year with victory in the Portuguese GP and Qatar sprint race, as well as three other podiums. That championship advantage was extended to 29 points, as he won the Jerez sprint race after being handed the victory when leader Marc Marquez fell off his bike at Turn 9 on lap nine of 12.

But Martin’s retirement in the grand prix caused his championship lead to reduce significantly, as he left Jerez with a 17-point advantage. Luckily for Martin, many of his front-running rivals also had a disappointing grand prix as rookie Pedro Acosta was second in the championship until he finished 10th at the Spanish GP, after a poor start where he lost eight positions.

Enea Bastianini was second heading into Spain, but the Ducati rider failed to score points in the sprint before finishing fifth in the grand prix. Similar can be said for Maverick Vinales, who started the weekend third in the championship but ended it fifth after zero points in the sprint and ninth in the grand prix.

Those disappointing results meant Bagnaia jumped up to second in the standings as the reigning, double world champion scored his second victory of the season in Spain. His first came in the Qatar season-opener but scoring just 19 points across the Portuguese and Americas GPs meant he dropped down to fifth in the standings before Jerez.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The top five riders are now separated by 29 points with sixth-placed Marquez just three points behind Vinales. The six-time MotoGP champion scored his first grand prix podium of the year with second in Spain causing him to climb two positions in the standings after a mixed start to the season. Marco Bezzecchi was another big gainer from Spain as third in the grand prix saw him jump from 11th to ninth in the standings, while Fabio Quartararo’s difficult start continued.

Quartararo finished fifth in the Spanish sprint race, but 15th in the grand prix means the 2021 world champion remains 12th in the standings with seventh in Portugal being his best grand prix result yet.

2024 MotoGP world riders’ standings

Position 
Rider 
Bike 
Team 
Points 
Points gap to leader 
Ducati 
Pramac Racing Ducati 
92 
N/A 
Francesco Bagnaia 
Ducati 
Ducati factory team 
75 
17 
Enea Bastianini 
Ducati 
Ducati factory team 
70 
22 
Pedro Acosta 
KTM 
Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing 
69 
23 
Maverick Vinales 
Aprilia 
Aprilia factory team 
63 
29 
Marc Marquez 
Ducati 
Gresini Ducati 
60 
32 
KTM 
KTM factory team 
59 
33 
Aprilia 
Aprilia factory team 
39 
53 
Marco Bezzecchi 
Ducati 
VR46 Racing Team Ducati 
36 
56 
10 
Ducati 
VR46 Racing Team Ducati 
34 
58 
11 
Ducati 
Gresini Ducati 
27 
65 
12 
Fabio Quartararo 
Yamaha 
Yamaha factory team 
25 
67 
13 
Aprilia 
Trackhouse Racing Aprilia 
23 
69 
14 
KTM 
KTM factory team 
22 
70 
15 
Raul Fernandez 
Aprilia 
Trackhouse Racing Aprilia 
12 
80 
16 
Honda 
Honda factory team 
12 
80 
17 
KTM 
Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing 
10 
82 
18 
KTM 
KTM factory team 
85 
19 
Yamaha 
Yamaha factory team 
86 
20 
Ducati 
Pramac Racing Ducati 
86 
21 
Honda 
LCR Honda 
87 
22 
Honda 
LCR Honda 
88 
23 
Honda 
Honda factory team 
92 
24 
Honda 
HRC Test Team 
92 

Who is leading the 2024 MotoGP world teams’ standings?

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

2024 MotoGP world teams’ standings

Position 
Team 
Bike  
Points 
Points gap to leader 
Ducati factory team 
Ducati 
145 
N/A 
Aprilia factory team 
Aprilia 
102 
43 
Pramac Racing Ducati 
Ducati 
98 
47 
Gresini Ducati 
Ducati 
88 
57 
KTM factory team 
KTM 
87 
58 
Tech3 GasGas Factory Racing 
KTM 
79 
66 
VR46 Racing Team Ducati 
Ducati 
70 
75 
Trackhouse Racing Aprilia 
Aprilia 
35 
110 
Yamaha factory team 
Yamaha 
31 
114 
10 
Honda factory team 
Honda 
12 
133 
11 
LCR Honda 
Honda 
136 

Who is leading the 2024 MotoGP world constructors’ standings?

Defending champion Ducati is once again storming to MotoGP constructors’ glory as it extended its championship lead from 20 to 38 points at the Spanish GP. Bagnaia’s victory means a Ducati bike has won three of the opening four grands prix, plus two sprint victories, leaving it a cut apart from the rest of the grid.

The other victory went to Aprilia, yet the Italian manufacturer is third because it has not been as consistent as KTM with that win being its only grand prix podium, despite three in the sprints. KTM, meanwhile, finished on the podium in the opening three grands prix, while Binder’s sixth in the Spanish GP, plus Acosta’s second in the sprint, helped it gain another nine points on Aprilia whose best result was eighth in both events.

Both constructors are in their own league compared to the Japanese manufacturers at the bottom.

Yamaha is currently fourth with approximately a third of Aprilia’s points tally, while Honda is bottom after finishing last for the past two years.

2024 MotoGP world constructors’ standings

Position 
Constructor 
Points 
Points gap to leader 
Ducati 
133 
N/A 
KTM 
95 
38 
Aprilia 
82 
51 
Yamaha 
27 
106 
Honda 
13 
120 

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Aprilia discovers real issue at root of Vinales' Jerez MotoGP struggles
Next article Bagnaia thinks “Marquez would adapt well” to factory Ducati MotoGP team

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Ed Hardy
More from
Ed Hardy
What is an F1 pay driver? All to know about the controversial tag

What is an F1 pay driver? All to know about the controversial tag

Formula 1
What is an F1 pay driver? All to know about the controversial tag
History of the F1 points system with proposed structure for 2025

History of the F1 points system with proposed structure for 2025

Formula 1
Chinese GP
History of the F1 points system with proposed structure for 2025
What is a wildcard in MotoGP and why is it used?

What is a wildcard in MotoGP and why is it used?

MotoGP
What is a wildcard in MotoGP and why is it used?

Latest news

Bird undergoes surgery as Barnard steps in at McLaren for Formula E Berlin races

Bird undergoes surgery as Barnard steps in at McLaren for Formula E Berlin races

FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Bird undergoes surgery as Barnard steps in at McLaren for Formula E Berlin races
Hulkenberg: Seidl driving factor in my Audi F1 deal

Hulkenberg: Seidl driving factor in my Audi F1 deal

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Hulkenberg: Seidl driving factor in my Audi F1 deal
What is an F1 pay driver? All to know about the controversial tag

What is an F1 pay driver? All to know about the controversial tag

F1 Formula 1
What is an F1 pay driver? All to know about the controversial tag
How Fittipaldi helped guide Senna on his path to F1 glory

How Fittipaldi helped guide Senna on his path to F1 glory

F1 Formula 1
How Fittipaldi helped guide Senna on his path to F1 glory

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe