MotoGP / Portugal GP Special feature

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: What is it, where is it and when is it

The 2022 MotoGP season continues this weekend with the Spanish Grand Prix at the iconic Jerez. Find out all of the sessions times for the sixth round of the campaign.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Just one week on from MotoGP's return to Europe in Portugal, the series has headed across the border to Spain and to the Andalusian region of the country to Jerez.

The traditional Spanish GP venue, it is the first of four races to be held in Spain in 2022 along with Barcelona, Aragon and Valencia.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo comes into the Spanish GP leading the standings after his dominant victory last time out in Portugal - his first since the 2021 British GP at Silverstone last August.

He is joint on 69 points with Suzuki's Alex Rins, who romped through the field from 23rd on the grid at Portimao to fourth as he continues his strong start to 2022.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro is now third after finishing third at Portimao behind Pramac's Johann Zarco, with three points splitting the Spaniard from championship leader Quartararo.

Erstwhile standings leader Enea Bastianini is now eight points back in fourth after crashing out of the Portimao race, while Marc Marquez's expected Portugal charge failed to materialise as he struggled to sixth as all Honda riders encountered difficulties with the 2022 RC213V.

Two extra riders will join the Jerez grid this weekend as wildcards. Honda test rider Stefan Bradl will make his first appearance of the year on a fifth factory RC213V, while Lorenzo Savadori will return for Aprilia having raced in Portugal.

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

When is the 2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix?

The 2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix takes place from 29 April-1 May and is the sixth of 21 rounds on the calendar.

What time is practice and qualifying for the 2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix?

Friday:

FP1 – 9:55-10:40 CET (8:55-9:40 BST)
FP2 – 14:10-14:55 CET (13:10-13:55 BST)

Saturday:

FP3 – 9:55-10:40 CET (8:55-9:40 BST)
FP4 – 13:30-14:00 CET (12:30-13:00 BST)

Qualifying 1 – 14:10-14:25 (13:10-13:25 BST)
Qualifying 2 – 14:35-14:50 (13:35-13:50 BST)

What time does the 2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix start?

Sunday’s 25-lap Spanish Grand Prix takes place at 14:00 local time (13:00 BST), as is the traditional starting time for European races when they don't clash with Formula 1 rounds on the continent.

The Moto3 race will be the first on the bill on Sunday at 10:00 local time (9:00 BST), with Moto2 following 11:20 local time (10:20 BST).

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

How can I watch the 2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix?

Viewers in the UK can watch live coverage of the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix on BT Sport 2.

Friday:

BT Sport - Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Practice 1 & 2 – 08:00-15:00 BST

Saturday:

BT Sport - Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Practice 3 – 08:00-11:00 BST
BT Sport - Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Qualifying – 11:00-15:00 BST

Sunday:

BT Sport - Sky Channel 414, Virgin Media Channel 528: Warm-up and races – 08:00-15:00 BST

All MotoGP sessions can be watched live via Dorna Sports’ video pass subscription service.

Can you watch MotoGP in 2022 for free?

Highlights on free-to-air television will be shown on ITV4 in the UK at 20:00 BST on Monday.

Comprehensive coverage of the 2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix can also be found on Autosport.com.

Who has the most MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix wins?

Valentino Rossi - 7 (2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2016)
Jorge Lorenzo - 3 (2010, 2011, 2015)
Dani Pedrosa - 3 (2008, 2013, 2017)
Marc Marquez - 3 (2014, 2018, 2019)
Fabio Quartararo - 1 (2020)
Jack Miller - 1 (2021)

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

